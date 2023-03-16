Top tips for managing a family during Australia's cost of living crisis

There are plenty of methods that Australian families can use to help cut down on their overall costs. Picture Shutterstock.

In the wake of rising interest rates and continuing global trade delays impacting both businesses and consumers, Australia's cost of living crisis is showing no signs of slowing down.



The lingering possibility of an economic recession has not been lost on Aussie families, however, with many households utilising money-saving tips and strategies to make their monthly budgets stretch a little further to accommodate rising costs of fuel, groceries, and even mortgage repayments.

So what options are available for families who are looking to tighten their belts whilst still ensuring they have room to breathe? Here are the top money-saving tips being used by households across the country.

Make an overview of your household budget and loans

The potential for home loan refinancing to alleviate some of your family's financial limitations has likely been a hot topic in your household over the past few years. This is primarily because many first-time home buyers were able to take advantage of the property market's minimal growth over 2020 and subsequent years.

Cut to the present day, and a growing number of these fresh homeowners are about to jump off their fixed rate loan repayments and onto a higher variable rate. Naturally, this transition will call for an amendment of household budgets, or perhaps even a reassessment of your existing loan altogether.

If the value of your home has increased since you purchased the property and you've been able to gather at least 20% equity, chances are you may be able to find a better deal on your home loan. And even if the value of your property hasn't budged by much, there's still no harm in shopping around.

Be sure to also consider your household income and minimum budget requirements when assessing your home loan and any other loan repayments that your family may have. Maintaining a strong understanding of your budgeting needs throughout the refinancing process can help ensure you make sound financial decisions at every turn.

Reassess investments and savings accounts

Speaking of household income streams, if you or your partner's earning potential is limited due to family responsibilities or other circumstances, you'll want to make sure that your money is working for you however it can. This means taking advantage of high interest savings accounts, taking control of your super, and making other well-informed investments.

You don't want your investments to be a gamble in any way, shape, or form, so it's essential that you read the fine print on any potential investments or bank accounts prior to pushing forward with the arrangement. When in doubt, consult with your partner, trusted family members, and any trusted financial or legal advisors.

Remember that owning your own family home is amongst the strongest investments that you can make for your family, so long as your loan rates are reasonable and you've stayed well within your borrowing range. If you are saving up to buy a home, however, utilising a high interest savings account to passively grow your savings can likely help get you there a little faster.

Shop supermarket sales and bulk deals

With costs of produce and other supermarket product prices skyrocketing over recent months, Aussie families have had to learn how to spend less during their weekly grocery run. But cutting down your household's spending doesn't mean that you have to go without.

Although standard ticket prices are on the rise across every aisle of big name supermarkets, there are still plenty of sales and special offers to be taken advantage of. Aussie families have also been sharing plenty of grocery shopping hacks online, which include buying fruit and veggies as they're in season, and doing your grocery shopping at select times in the week to take advantage of clearance discounts.

Alongside shopping at big name supermarkets, families are also being encouraged to shop with local groceries and even wholesale supermarkets. Buying produce from your local fruit and veg markets will likely be cheaper than buying at big name supermarkets. Contrastingly, you can save big by buying your non-perishable groceries (i.e. canned fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, and long life milk) in bulk at wholesale markets.

Reduce your household energy and fuel consumption

The costs of electricity and gas are also on the rise across Australia, as are the median costs for fuel. For this reason, Aussie families can benefit greatly from assessing their household carbon footprint, starting with keeping track of their energy consumption.

If your family has been relying on home heating and cool systems for staying comfortable this summer, it's highly likely that your latest quarterly utilities bills have been a little on the higher side. Thankfully, transitioning into autumn's cooler weather patterns may likely see your household energy usage drop to sustainable levels.



You can continue to keep your household energy usage as low as possible by using energy-saving lightbulbs, keeping heating and cooling appliances on timer settings, and educating your children on the importance of conserving energy in the home.

Families living in their own property may also consider investing in renewable solar energy to power their home rather than relying solely on their local energy grid. Similarly, upgrading your family cars to hybrid or electric model vehicles can also help reduce your weekly fuel costs.



If these investments aren't an option for you, then utilising carpool arrangements for the daily school run or even opting for public transport rather than driving, can also help keep your household energy expenditures nice and low.



As you can see, there are plenty of methods that Australian families can use to help cut down on their overall costs. But these tips and tricks won't just see you and your family straight through Australia's cost of living crisis!

