Just when you thought you were going to find a place that makes Canberra's bitter winter a little more bearable, you're being sent straight back into the wind tunnel.
A new stadium in Canberra's city centre should be a no-brainer. The stadium at Bruce is almost 50 years old, only 12 seating bays in the 25,011-seat venue are undercover, and fans are far from the action in a sprawling design at a venue built around an athletics track.
Imagine a venue in the city, accessible via the expanding light rail network or a pub crawl through Braddon and Civic.
Can you picture it? Now stop, because ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr holds the tools in Canberra's stadium debate, and he may have just driven the final nail into the coffin.
For years Barr has been adamant Canberra needed men's A-League content to make a new stadium a viable investment.
Well, the A-League is coming. Canberra will have a new team for the 2024-25 season which, if it mirrors the current competition schedule, would run from October until May.
Stephen Larkham's ACT Brumbies are chasing Super Rugby titles from February until June while the Canberra Raiders - the hottest sporting ticket in town if crowd figures are anything to go by - are playing from March until September.
When asked on Thursday if the impending arrival of the A-League men's team and more year-round content changes stadium plans, Barr offered this: "No, it doesn't. I think it was already factored in. I don't think that it really alters the situation at all."
How could the ACT government, having already blamed delays on costs and venue complications, have already factored in a team that didn't exist?
Now the focus shifts to a rejuvenation of the Bruce precinct. Barr is already talking about hotels and breweries being built near the existing stadium.
Then there is the matter of the actual stadium, pulling down one stand at a time and rebuilding it while the stadium is being used year-round across three codes.
For more than a decade, a city has been strung along. If the cold, concrete bowl of Bruce is the future, it's time to bring it into the 21st century.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
