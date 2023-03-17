Dressing for the main event | Trending

This week's Oscars are a reminder that when it comes to dressing for your own special occasion, the classics never go out of style.
Marli navy dress, $649. Black gowns (and other dark shades) were a key look at this year's Oscars, a simple and elegant way to make a statement. brigidmclaughlin.com
Chasing waterfalls earrings, $39. Adding a bit of bling doesn't need to cost a fortune. rhodincollection.com
Givenchy slingback sandals, $1650. If you'd like to emulate the stars (and have the budget), opt for designer accessories over the frock or full ensemble. nudelucy.com.au
Roisin dress, $499. White was a standout at this year's Academy Awards, bordering on bridalwear in some instances. onefellswoop.net
Lovey Dovey lace dress, $329. Block colour was another hit on the champagne-coloured carpet, particularly in va-va-voom red. kittendamour.com
Blaze sunglasses, $1380. Channel your inner movie star and shield your eyes from the paparazzi's camera flashes. ysl.com/en-au
Tyler sequin top, $249. If dresses aren't your thing, sparkle in sequins with smart tailored pants or a maxi skirt. cazincthelabel.com.au
Vivienne sequin mini dress, $399.99. For those who have the legs - and the confidence - this racier option is a showstopper. bardot.com
Lightweight single breasted blazer, $379.95. Most of the men looked incredibly dapper at this year's Oscars ceremony, with classic black suiting a solid performer. scotch-soda.com.au
Topia bouton, $1150 each. Lapel brooches played a starring role in many ensembles, and these buttonhole accessories are just as enticing. niessing.com/en-AU
Bowtie, $155. You can't go past a basic black version for sophistication and style that doesn't detract from other aspects of an outfit. brooksbrothers.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
