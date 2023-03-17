The Canberra Times
Best of books: Caring, domestic labour and living creatively

Sally Pryor
Sally Pryor
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
Caring, domestic labour and living creatively

When did Australia become so uncaring? And, related, when will we properly value domestic labour? Two separate books zero in on these confounding characteristics of modern life. Meanwhile, Rick Rubin reckons we should all open our minds more to living creatively, and Jennifer Egan talks about the future - in fiction, that is. It's a loaded and eclectic shelf this week here on the books pages.

Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

Local News

