Canberra's shock heat wave could enforce the NRL's full heat policy for extreme conditions for the Canberra Raiders-Cronulla Sharks game on Sunday.
It continues the Raiders' bizarre start to the season where they've gone from the heat and humidity of Townsville, to a torrential downpour in Brisbane and now extreme heat for their first home game of the season.
The forecast is for 36 degrees on Sunday and it's expected to still be about 34 when the Raiders-Sharks game kicks off at 6.15pm.
It's expected to get down to about 28 by the final whistle.
That could see the NRL's full heat policy kick in - meaning a drinks break about halfway through each half, while half-time would be extended to a 20-minute break instead of the usual 10.
There could also be a tweak to the interchange rules with up to three changes allowed at any one time instead of the usual two.
Whether the heat policy will be enforced will come down to the Kestrel 5400 heat stress tracker, as well as the Raiders and Sharks chief medical officer.
The Kestrel will measure the temperature, globe temperature, wind speed and humidity to calculate the NRL's "heat stress index" about 40 minutes before kick-off - when it's expected to still be about 35 degrees.
If that HSI comes in at over 200 then the full heat policy will be enacted.
If the two chief medical officers of the opposing teams can't agree on whether the heat policy should be enacted, then the NRL's chief medical officer will be called upon to help make the final call.
"The half-time break will be extended to 20 minutes," the NRL guidelines stated.
"Referees will call a one-minute 'time-out' approximately 20 minutes into each half to allow players to take a break.
"Players will remain on the field, but may utilise iced towels.
"The players may only be tended to by the three trainers listed on the team list.
"No coaching staff will be permitted on the field or to have contact with the players.
"After the break, play will resume in the normal manner.
"Interchange procedures will be extended to provide for three players from each team to interchange at the same time (instead of only two)."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said the conditions could translate into an attacking game.
He was weary of the Sharks' ability with the ball - even without Dally M-winning halfback Nicho Hynes (calf).
They've got a powerful forward pack - with the likes of Toby Rudolf and Braden Hamlin-Uele - plus their backline has plenty of strike thanks to Matt Moylan, Will Kennedy and Ronaldo Mulitalo.
"The last two games have been quite slippery - a lot of rain in Townsville and then at Redcliffe," Stuart said.
"Who knows what the weather brings. It's predicted to be a very hot, dry day - hopefully dry conditions.
"Cronulla are a very, very smart attacking football team as well so you'll probably see a real attacking game.
"Hopefully our defence holds up as well. I think you'll see a really good game of football."
It's a massive game for the Raiders as they look to get their first win of the season.
They're up against a highly fancied Sharks side that's won one of their opening two games, but the Raiders have had their measure in recent years.
Not only did they beat them twice last season - they've won their past eight encounters with Cronulla.
Stuart said he didn't need to stress the importance of the game to his Green Machine.
He felt confidence levels were still good in the Raiders camp and they're attacking fluidity hadn't been helped by the wet weather over the opening two rounds.
A fast, dry track in Canberra could change all that.
"No, you don't need to tell them where we are. They all understand that," he said.
"No one loves winning more than the players - they're all out there trying to win.
"It's been pretty difficult conditions to attack in - you have a look at both teams in both games.
"They haven't been high-scoring fixtures ... so from an attacking point of view both teams from both games have been a little bit limited in regards to the conditions."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
