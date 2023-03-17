Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart might not be a fan of the independent doctor in the NRL's bunker, but he's thrown his weight behind their mandatory 11-day stand-down policy.
The NRL announced it would now be compulsory for concussed players to sit out 11 days following a concussion, although some cases could be eligible for an exemption to return to play faster if they meet strict guidelines.
Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga will miss the Knights' clash against the Redcliffe Dolphins on Saturday after suffering his fourth concussion in 10 months last weekend.
It's unclear when he will return to play, but under the new guidelines the earliest that could be was against the Raiders in Newcastle on March 26.
The move comes as the NRL's biggest rival, the AFL, has had two concussion class actions launched against it this week.
So the NRL's looking to do everything it can to make the game as safe as possible.
That's seen it follow the lead of both the AFL and rugby union by introducing a mandatory stand-down period.
Stuart backed the NRL's move.
He was less enthusiastic about the NRL's use of independent doctors, which has seen multiple teams lose key players at crucial times to undergo head injury assessments at the independent doctor's request.
Stuart felt it showed the NRL didn't trust coaches to look after their players.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
He said they would always have the best interests of their players at heart.
But he liked the NRL's initiative, which has come in ahead of the Raiders' crucial clash against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
"We've got to be doing everything we possibly can to take care of the player," Stuart said.
"I think the NRL have shown great initiative in regards to having the 11-day stand-down period."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.