The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart reveals his thoughts on NRL's mandatory concussion stand-down

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has backed the NRL's mandatory stand-down period for concussion. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart might not be a fan of the independent doctor in the NRL's bunker, but he's thrown his weight behind their mandatory 11-day stand-down policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.