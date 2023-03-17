Roll up, roll up! The circus is in town - for quite a while

The Stardust Circus has put the big top up in Canberra.
The circus opens in Tuggeranong on Friday night and is in the national capital and region all the way until May 14, covering the Easter school holidays.
The are shows next to the Canberra Impact Church in Monash until Sunday, April 2.
Then the circus heads to in Flemington Road, Gungahlin from April 6 to 23.
And, finally, the circus settles at the Queanbeyan showgrounds from April 27 to May 14.
The circus features acrobats, clowns, dogs, ponies and amazing aerial performances, as well as plenty more.
There are a range of performance times. For tickets and times go to: stardustcircus.com.au. The link to tickets is here.
