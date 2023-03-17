Canberra Racing to install new synthetic Polytrack

Canberra Racing will have a brand new synthetic race track installed at Thoroughbred Park in time for winter.
Chief executive Darren Pearce announced the club will replace the problematic synthetic Acton track with a new Polytrack, with work expected to be completed by May.
That will allow them to switch to racing on the artificial surface this winter, while renovating their grass track and giving it a well-earned rest over the colder months.
Canberra's cold winters make it hard for grass to grow and rejuvenate after racing and trackwork.
Installation will begin on Saturday.
The Acton track was installed in 2007, but it developed problems in recent years and hasn't been used for racing since August 20, 2021.
It's undergone several renovations during its lifetime, but will now be completely replaced with a Polytrack.
"The Acton track has been a good servant for Canberra racing, but it's now time to replace the track in conjunction with our new partners, Polytrack," Pearce said.
"This new racing surface will provide Canberra and our region with a world-class, all-weather racing surface throughout the cooler months of the year and a safe and consistent training surface all-year round.
"The Polytrack is planned to be fully installed by mid-May, which will enable us to carry out a thorough renovation on the turf course-proper to have it in prime condition for spring and summer racing."
Not only will the new synthetic track allow the grass track to have the winter off, but it's also designed to help reduce the risk of injury for the horses and also improves jockey safety.
Work will begin on the installation of the new track less than a week since the end of the race club's successful Canberra Carnival.
The two-day carnival saw the return of crowds to both Black Opal Stakes Day and Canberra Cup Day, with more than 10,000 race fans flocking through the gates on the Canberra long weekend.
Pearce said horse safety was at the forefront of all their decisions at Thoroughbred Park.
"The club is pleased to invest in a Polytrack to support its continued business improvement, improve equine welfare and provide leading facilities for its trainers, riders and horses," he said.
"The horse is the focus of everything we do here at Thoroughbred Park and the installation of a brand new Polytrack will deliver a racing and training surface that is a leader in safety for our equine athletes whilst allowing a thorough renovation for our main turf track."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
