Canberra's pool season has come to an end far too soon

By Letters to the Editor
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
Why are Canberra's outdoor pools closed during some of the hottest days of the year? Picture by Karleen Minney

Friday (March 17) was the last day of the season for outdoor pools to remain open. Yet this Sunday, March 19, we are expecting 35 degrees. Who made the decision March 17 is the last day?

