Canberra's pool season has come to an end far too soon

Friday (March 17) was the last day of the season for outdoor pools to remain open. Yet this Sunday, March 19, we are expecting 35 degrees. Who made the decision March 17 is the last day?
And what of the residents of Woden, whose pool, the Phillip pool, has again not opened for the second summer season in a row?
What is the ACT government doing about it - other than taking its stamp duty windfall from the recent sale of the site to Geocon?
All the minister Yvette Berry could do is say that "Geocon has assured me that they intend to open the pool as soon as possible" and that "there are several pools within a 10 kilometre radius for Woden residents". Gee thanks, minister.
Air Vice-Marshal Stephen Chappell reportedly told a parliamentary inquiry ADF responses to events such as bushfires and floods are becoming unsustainable.
What exactly are the day-to-day duties of the ADF if not to protect Australia and Australians?
Simon Cowan from the Centre for Independent Studies ("Robodebt royal commission highlighted flawed processes", canberratimes.com.au, March 11) said robodebt had a proper purpose, to "remedy genuine overpayment".
"The failure ... was in the execution, and stems from the very nature of government."
Robodebt claimed people had been overpaid although there was no reason at all to believe that. It pretended to raise debts where none existed and the debt raising was improper.
It collected those amounts and denied people other support because of them.
No part of robodebt had a proper purpose.
Robodebt was the creation of Coalition ministers particularly close to the CIS. Its purpose was not to "remedy overpayment" but to fabricate allegations of overpayment. Now the royal commission is exposing how robodebt was implemented.
Government support for people in need wasn't a problem. Overpayments were not a problem on anything like the scale robodebt proposals pretended. And the anti-government CIS, and its followers in government, were the problem that brought about robodebt.
How much money was spent on the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney, The Moomba Festival in Melbourne, Enlighten in Sydney and Canberra and much else?
Yes, we all know Australians love to party but could we please remember there are 116,000 or more homeless children, women and men including Aboriginal kids and adults with critical needs.
Is it possible for us to not party for a while and spend the money helping these people with homes and proper care. Then we'll have something to really celebrate.
Much of the opposition to the proposal for a Voice to Parliament for Australia's First Nations peoples seems to arise from us continuing to think about them in the same way we have for the past 200 years. We've decided what the problems are, what we'll do about them, and whether we're satisfied with the outcomes.
The Voice proposal is the outcome of extensive consultation with Australia's First Nations peoples and the wider Australian community. The Referendum Council sought the views of non-Indigenous Australians. Over 75 per cent of the 1100 submissions and 5300 survey responses expressed support for a Voice.
I hope non-Indigenous Australians will finally listen to first nations Australians, give them the Voice and then listen to it.
Why is the National Indigenous Australians Agency rarely discussed in the Voice debate?
It was established in 2019 by the Morrison government with a mission to do everything the Voice is being promoted to do, including advice to government and closing the gap, and is fully staffed with a budget of some $2 billion a year.
If, as it seems, the NIAA is already doing what the Voice might do, the Voice is not needed.
The sorry state of Molonglo's planning is again on display.
The ACT projections predict a Molonglo population of 86,000 in 2060. Yet the Molonglo District Strategy, on which the projections are based, estimates a population of Molonglo of 55,000.
This may be an underestimate as the strategy also indicates Molonglo will have some 26,500 dwellings when fully developed suggesting a population of between 58,000 and 65,000.
The mismatch highlights the absence of competent strategic planning.
How best to accommodate the projected increase in population needs to be discussed with the community in the context of alternative urban futures.
Yes intensification is necessary, but the current assumption of 70 per cent needs review as does the potential for increased detached housing development with employment and well served by facilities and services, including transport.
A lot of the focus on the AUKUS submarine deal is the cost; probably close to $400 billion over 30 years.
The cost of the superannuation tax concessions, even with the piddling change the government has announced, will be in the order of $1.5 trillion.
At least for our $400 billion we might get some submarines; for the super tax concessions all we get are a lot of rich old people made even richer.
While it was helpful of N Ellis (Letters, March 13) to suggest the Bunsen burner in chemistry could be replaced by a wick burner using methylated spirit for fuel it will not suffice as a replacement.
I too had a chemistry set with a metho burner for a heat source. How I wished for a Bunsen to do what that liquid fuel burner could not. One example is the flame test for metal salts which is far more effective in a Bunsen flame.
I hope the demise of this burner is not at hand. Also liquid fuel burners have associated safety hazards such as using the wrong fuel.
In the years leading up to World War I the patriotic citizens of Australia and New Zealand paid for two battlecruisers and sundry lighter ships that were effectively under the control of the Royal Navy.
In 1913 Churchill even tried to keep the HMAS Australia in the northern hemisphere.
How ironic that more than a century later Australia is, once again, spending up big to boost the naval strength of the US and the UK. Will we ever learn?
There is no doubt that your David Pope, cartoonist extraordinaire, has his finger on Australia's pulse.
His effort on March 14 reflected the concern that Australians have for the AUKUS commitment.
If it wasn't the football season, I would think that many more people would be reacting to the extravagant and frightening propaganda printed in the major newspapers in the past week.
Fortunately, there is an artist at The Canberra Times who is able to reinforce in a light-hearted form the dangers we are facing in our country, not from China but from the USA.
The bipartisan policy on "defence" is disastrous.
China is not our enemy. It has neither the desire or capacity to threaten our territorial integrity. Our trade is mutually beneficial.
But our government has decided to impoverish our future with "apex predator" submarines, to host foreign nuclear submarines and foreign bases on our territory, to store nuclear waste and to follow the American hegemony into grievous peril.
China, like it or not, is an industrial powerhouse with one third of the world's industrial production.
It's "wall of steel" is aimed at protecting itself. It has "risen" from foreign domination and poverty.
If ever there was a time to renegotiate the "world order" it is now.
This must entail mutual demilitarisation, the abolition of atomic weapons and reformed institutions to settle disputes within and between nations.
