Taylee Dowling handed suspended sentence by ACT Supreme Court for armed robbery

By Tim Piccione
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
Taylee Dowling leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Tim Piccione

A Yass woman has avoided time behind bars after the ACT Supreme Court found she was "cajoled" into a drug debt-settling armed robbery by an allegedly abusive partner.

