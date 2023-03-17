A Yass woman has avoided time behind bars after the ACT Supreme Court found she was "cajoled" into a drug debt-settling armed robbery by an allegedly abusive partner.
Taylee Elizabeth Dowling, 26, was handed a suspended jail sentence of one year and nine months on Friday.
Dowling had pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and riding in a motor vehicle without consent, relating to a "brazen daylight robbery" on August 5, 2022.
The offender approached a female victim about 11.30am, "gently" grabbing her from behind and asking her to hand over an iPhone and keys to a Kia Cerrato, which were stolen.
Dowling was holding an approximately 15cm-long, black, straight-bladed kitchen knife across her chest during the incident and was described by the victim as speaking in a "soft voice that sounded almost apologetic".
Dowling said words to the effect of: "Don't scream, I'm sorry, I have to do this."
The victim described having "never felt so terrified and powerless in my life" during the incident.
OTHER COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The court previously heard the armed robbery was carried out to pay off a $6000 drug debt accrued by Dowling and her then-partner Michael Manning, who allegedly drove the female offender to carry out the crime.
Dowling detailed a history of physical and verbal abuse allegedly perpetrated by Mr Manning, including how he had introduced her to methamphetamine, given her the knife used in the incident and chosen the victim.
"Get out, go do it now," Mr Manning allegedly told Dowling when they saw the victim.
The pair are no longer in a relationship and, other than a one-day November relapse, Dowling said she had not used methamphetamine since her arrest.
Dowling also said she faced threats to "myself and my family" from the people to whom she co-owed the drug debt.
Acting Justice Stephen Norrish said on Friday that Dowling had played a "minor role" in commissioning the robbery and he was "satisfied it was Manning who persuaded her" to commit it.
The judge said Dowling had expressed "genuine remorse for her conduct" and accepted the sworn evidence she gave on the stand Thursday as truthful.
Dowling's suspended sentence began on Friday, when she entered into a two-year good behaviour order.
She will be be supervised by ACT Corrective Services for at least 12 months and undergo any treatment, counselling and programs directed by the agency.
Dowling was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.
Mr Manning has not been charged over his alleged involvement in the August incident.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.