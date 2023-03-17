Since the retirement of Ash Barty last year, Australian tennis fans have been eager to know who the next woman to fill the void and win a grand slam will be.
The answer to that question is not far away according to two-time grand slam doubles champion Alicia Molik, with some exciting new faces set to breakout and established stars yet to reach their peak.
Molik is at the coalface when it comes to identifying the next crop of talent. As the Australian captain for the Billie Jean King Cup she's across the women's game from emerging players, to world No.33 and currently injured Ajla Tomljanovic.
And it's for that role that she's in Canberra this week at the Claycourt International, scoping players like Destanee Aiava, Priscilla Hon, and Olivia Gadecki.
"We've got a really good crop here and this is where the building blocks happen for the rest of the year," Molik told The Canberra Times.
"It's a great opportunity for players like Olivia to really bump up her ranking if she does well."
Gadecki is through to the semi-final against Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic on Saturday at the Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham.
The 20-year-old mentored by Barty made the second round at the Australian Open as a wildcard, and was part of Molik's squad that fell just short of winning the Billie Jean King Cup in the final late last year.
She's just one of an up-and-coming group that Molik predicts are on the rise.
"All of our players are successful later on," Molik said.
"We don't often have those 16-year-old phenoms - everyone starts to find success when they're 23 to 25 normally, which is a really positive sign for us that we have a lot of players in that age bracket knocking on the door.
"We can't have an Ash every year - that's almost impossible.
"I think Australians forget that it's bloody hard to be in the top 10 in the world.
"We've had a lot of success the last 15 years, and it comes in waves, but having two in the top 100 - Tomljanovic and Daria Saville - I don't see that as an issue.
"I feel like we've got the stocks to get there really soon."
Melanie Dinjaski
