The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alicia Molik reveals the 'positive sign' for Australian women's tennis after Ash Barty's retirement

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alicia Molik was at the Canberra Claycourt International. PIcture By Karleen Minney

Since the retirement of Ash Barty last year, Australian tennis fans have been eager to know who the next woman to fill the void and win a grand slam will be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.