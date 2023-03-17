The Canberra Times
Eggpicnic designs to feature on Sydney Harbour Bridge for Vivid

Updated March 17 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:30pm
A mock-up of how the Eggpicnic birds will look on the pylons of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during Vivid. Picture Instagram

Eggpicnic designers Christopher Macaluso and Camila De Gregorio have announced their beautiful images will be projected on to the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of the Vivid festival.

