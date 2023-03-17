Eggpicnic designers Christopher Macaluso and Camila De Gregorio have announced their beautiful images will be projected on to the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of the Vivid festival.
The couple has already conquered Enlighten, their animated native birds and animals flying across Parliament House in Canberra.
Their designs will now be projected on the iconic pylons of the Harbour Bridge for Vivid Sydney from May 26 to June 17.
"It is a beautiful responsibility and honour to represent Australia's wildlife on one of the world's most recognisable landmarks," they said, on Instagram.
Their animated illumination for Vivid, Between You and Me, explores Australia's habitats, "from our own backyards to our most endangered ecosystems, bringing us closer to the species that surround us".
Along with illuminating the iconic pylons, Eggpicnic has worked on interactive augmented reality animals which will come to life at the base of the projection.
It's just another avenue for them to promote the links between art and science and draw attention to endangered and threatened native species.
"We have worked alongside the most incredible scientists to create an immersive experience to renew our sense of connection," they said.
