Roger Quartermain (Letters, March 15) was so busy showing he can parrot the trite and inaccurate cliché about the Greens making the perfect the enemy of the good he didn't check his facts.
While gas may produce lower carbon emissions than coal when burned, the fugitive methane emissions from mining, piping and using the gas render it almost as damaging as coal.
While everyone acknowledges there will be a limited need for gas while we transition to renewables this can be mitigated by widespread electrification and building a fully renewable electricity generation and distribution system.
We are only talking about a ban on new coal and gas. We have more than enough gas for our short-term transitional needs already available.
If the Greens are being extreme, then so are the famously conservative International Energy Agency, the Secretary General of the UN and the great majority of the world's scientists (among many others) who also advocate a ban on new coal and gas.
I struggle to find the words to explain to my grandchildren our purchase plans for submarines.
The littlest would be happy with a toy submarine for the bath.
But what if the thoughtful teenagers ask about choices ahead of homes, heating, health, hospitals, education, fires, floods or aid to countries in need?
What about the impact of nuclear?
Like many Australians we have beloved extended family members living in China, so simplistic won't do. Words truly matter.
I read with "interest" Peter Martin's claim ("Jim Chalmers is doing more than changing the way we tax super", canberratimes.com.au, March 15) "we pay (tax) as the interest accumulates, not years or even decades later when the money is withdrawn".
Gee, Pete, after 50-plus years in the accounting/tax profession I've had it all wrong. I thought that interest was assessable only when it was paid by the bank. At that stage the investor can withdraw some of the money to pay the tax.
The ATO website states you must declare interest income in the year it is credited or received. If you place funds on term deposit for three years the interest accumulates over the term but is paid (realised) at the end of the three years.
That is when must include it in your tax return.
That is totally different to Jimmy's plan to tax unrealised capital gains, the book growth on investments.
His idea is that if you don't have the cash in your super fund to pay the tax on this unrealised you can use any other spare change that you have hanging around the house to pay the tax.
The Australian government's investment in AUKUS could be the biggest defence fail since the massively expensive French Maginot Line.
Many countries, including China and Australia, are perfecting technologies to detect submarines no matter where they may be lurking. By the time the first AUKUS sub hits the water you'll probably be able to get the phone app "Spot the Sub".
Peter Dutton is urging the government to cut funds to the NDIS to pay for the new submarines.
I can't believe that he would like to see cuts in funding to the most vulnerable people. He is ramping up the rhetoric around the stage 3 tax cuts condemning the very thought of abolishing them.
These benefit those with incomes up to $200,000. He has also criticised the recent tax increases for those with superannuation balances of over $3 million.
This opposition has no empathy, compassion or understanding for those who struggle on a daily basis to simply survive.
According to the opposition if you are financially well-off you deserve to be rewarded. If you're vulnerable or struggling you deserve to be penalised.
It's good to hear more countries could be welcomed into AUKUS. I suggest giving it a more neutral image by inviting Switzerland and Sweden. Then we could change the name to USUKASS.
The increasing requirements in defence, health, social housing, aged and disabled care will require tax increases, expenditure cuts and/or increased borrowing.
Neither major party has had the courage to explain how these needs will be addressed.
Labor is wary about Coalition scare campaigns. They have worked in the past. Consequently its policies are only slightly more progressive than the Coalition's.
The Coalition supports policy settings which benefit the well-off, argues increasing growth will fund needs or, as revealed in "robodebt", attempts to withdraw support from the most disadvantaged.
A comprehensive review of taxation and expenditure is required to identify what needs to done, but as the demise of the Henry tax review indicates, rational argument is unlikely to be enough.
The fundamental question is: can the community eschew self-interest and work towards a fairer society?
Friday, March 24 is World Tuberculosis Day (TB). Several buildings around Canberra will be lit up red in acknowledgement.
With all of the focus on COVID-19 this ancient disease of poverty has continued to lay waste to communities across the globe.
In the last 200 years around 40 million people have died from AIDS, 200 million from malaria, 300 million from smallpox and 1 billion from TB.
In 2020 alone almost 10 million people were diagnosed with TB. Our nearest neighbour, Papua New Guinea, carries one of the highest TB burdens in the world.
There are periodic outbreaks here and there across Australia, most recently in the APY Lands of Central Australia. When the budget is finalised, I hope there is recognition that Australia needs to invest in TB research, diagnosis and treatment programs in our region; not just submarines.
That Mr Albanese "has refused to agree to Parliament considering changing war-making arrangements to require approval by our Parliament" (Letters, March 15) is just one of the PM's clumsy reactions to perceived Chinese threats in the Pacific.
Whether Australia will be vanquished by the climate change or a nuclear strike is a moot point. New technology to detect submarines may render them useless by 2050.
Meanwhile, after receiving plaudits for stopping Clive Palmer's coal mine, the Minister for the Environment then approved the Santos gas fracking project in Queensland.
Perhaps most egregious of all is that many people in Australia, including children, are going hungry while up to $368 billion is being allocated to nuclear subs. Where has Labor's commitment to social justice and equity gone?
The timing of the Australian government's decision to invest about $368 billion in nuclear-powered submarines, which in December 2021 was estimated to be $171 billion, may have come at a most inopportune time.
The collapse of America's Valley Bank and Signature Bank, with more probably to follow, will likely trigger a major recession in that country, which would drag Australia down with it.
The hard question will then be how can we afford to spend $368 billion on submarines that will probably be obsolete by the time the last is launched and commissioned.
If the government persists with this venture it will have to be paid for.
One obvious source of funds is the unnecessary stage 3 income tax cuts. But does this government have the courage to scrap them?
I'm currently in Taiwan seeing for myself what China would like to have. A tiny island half the size of Tasmania and just as rugged.
Twenty-four million people inhabit its shores.
The few locals I have engaged with over their neighbours say they will fight like the Ukrainians.
Taiwan is 160km from mainland China, much further than the UK is from Europe, but in today's world distance seems insignificant.
The speed at which airborne invaders can move is many times faster than previously.
Could somebody more informed and wiser than me please explain why a global superpower is biding its time like a cat playing with a mouse?
Can I add my support to C Willams (Letters, March 10). Please bring back Dilbert. Garfield is a very poor replacement.
The real meaning of AUKUS is "Another 'Unquestioned Kon' from [the] United States".
Paul Keating is obviously suffering limelight deficiency syndrome. He has become like King Lear, all sound and fury, signifying nothing. He should restrict his comments to the toaster. Very sad for a former great treasurer and PM.
Supermarket giant Coles has vowed to source all its electricity from renewables by 2025. What is the timeline to install rooftop solar at our local supermarket in Wanniassa?
So "the Molonglo Valley will be home to about 50 per cent more people than originally planned for the district". Says a lot about our planning system.
Sports can't go on expanding forever. There are limits to talent, finance and fans.
In the interest of accuracy and fair play ("Weft and Warp's dinner with Kylie", canberratimes.com.au, March 13) there are two other locally-owned and operated businesses in Phillip offering "garment-making fabrics, classes and notions".
If we heed the Voice of First Nations People,
When we know what is best for them,
We'll all be "rooned" and divided
Said the ghost of Hanrahan.
Apologies to John O'Brien, the pen name of Father Patrick Joseph Hartigan.
Re Rod Matthews' and Mario Stivala's discussion about the effect of radio waves on our brains and bodies (Letters March 9 and 13). The message is often far more dangerous than the medium, especially if one listens regularly to the right-wing shock jocks of 2GB and their ilk.
We are told to eat and drink healthily and that obesity is on the increase. What sort of message does the ACT government send when it subsidises unhealthy pies, sausage rolls, chips, hot dogs and soft drinks at ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders matches?
With a massive restructure of government spending imminent I sense we can say goodbye to railway investment. But all is not lost. Soon the NSW and ACT governments will be able to promote the Sydney-Canberra line as a heritage experience.
I suspect there is a reason they are called "seaplanes" not "lakeplanes".
