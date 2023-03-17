Cast your eye over the Moana Pasifika side to take on the ACT Brumbies this weekend and a few names instantly jump out at you.
Flyhalf and captain Christian Lealiifano doesn't need any explanation. Fullback William Havili is the brother of All Blacks star David Havili. And then there's Taukiha'amea Koloamatangi.
Nicknamed the 'tow truck', Koloamatangi is a powerful prop who makes his presence known on the field in attack and defence.
While he's yet to truly make a name for himself in rugby union, the prop is the cousin of South Sydney Rabbitohs star Keaon Koloamatangi.
The pair have a close relationship and Taukiha'amea has enjoyed watching his relative thrive in the NRL.
"He's been having a hell of a season for the Rabbitohs," Koloamatangi said. "Hopefully he keeps that form.
"We're playing different codes so there's no competitiveness between us but my old man and his old man definitely share some words here and there."
Koloamatangi has taken the long road in his journey to Super Rugby, featuring in the New Zealand National Provincial Competition before a stint in the Sydney Shute Shield and then joining Otago in 2021.
The introduction of Moana Pasifika to Super Rugby last season provided the 28-year-old with an opportunity to step up to the next level and he has grabbed it with both hands.
A Tongan Test debut followed last year, with Koloamatangi's eye now on representing his country at the upcoming World Cup.
"It was an unreal experience playing for Tonga last year," he said. "It was special to represent my family and my country.
"Hopefully I can play at the World Cup, we'll have to see what happens."
While enjoying his time with Moana, the prop hasn't shut the door on a reunion with his cousin in the NRL.
Keaon Koloamatangi has emerged as one of the most promising forwards in the competition and has played a key role in the Rabbitohs' recent success.
The 24-year-old also played for Tonga at last year's Rugby League World Cup and the pair are proud of their heritage.
"The thought has been there at the back of my mind but I've never really got the chance to change over," he said. "We'll see, hopefully some day soon I'll get that chance."
While a shift to rugby league remains a possibility, it's not Koloamatangi's current priority.
Instead, the substitute prop is focused on helping Lealiifano enjoy a winning return to Canberra on Saturday night.
The team has spent the past few weeks on the road, playing in Melbourne, Perth and now the ACT. While they are yet to register their first win of the season, Koloamatangi is confident it is just around the corner.
"The special thing about this team is you get to build a brotherhood and have that family feel," he said. "Some of the lads come from the islands and don't have much family here so the only family they have is the boys here we travel with.
"That brotherhood has been brewing for a couple of weeks, it's been good."
The Brumbies are on high alert after losing to Moana last season and are focused on extending their unbeaten start to the season.
Given the close ties within the Pasifika squad, any victory is special but Koloamatangi said a win for Lealiifano in Canberra on Saturday night would have an added dose of importance.
"That would be nice if we can get the 'w' this week," Koloamatangi said. "The old fella will be happy, so hopefully we get the job done."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
