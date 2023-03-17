The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

South Sydney star Keaon Koloamatangi inspiring cousin to lead Moana Pasifika

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moana Pasifika's Taukiha'amea Koloamatangi is out to emulate cousin Keaon Koloamatangi. Picture by Karleen Minney

Cast your eye over the Moana Pasifika side to take on the ACT Brumbies this weekend and a few names instantly jump out at you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.