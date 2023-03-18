What is it that astronomers use to find out more about space?
The answer that probably popped into most of your heads was "light". When you think of telescopes and stargazing, you picture giant lenses and mirrors harnessing tiny amounts of starlight to see majestic nebulae clearly.
But in reality, light is only a small fraction of an astronomer's toolkit; a subset of something called "electromagnetic radiation". Let's talk more about what this is, and some of the other forms it may take.
Without getting deep into the strange world of quantum mechanics, you can think of light as a wave. If you're at home, perhaps you may have a piece of rope lying around. Get a friend to hold one end while you hold the other and move it up and down. You should see that the rope makes a wave shape, with peaks and troughs moving down the rope.
This is exactly the sort of thing that light is doing as it travels, although instead of the atoms in a piece of rope moving, it is an electric and magnetic field moving up and down.
Not all waves are created equally, though. Try moving the rope up and down faster, and you will see that the peaks and troughs are closer together.
In astronomy and physics, we call these two parameters "frequency" and "wavelength". Frequency is how many times a wave goes from peak to peak in a given amount of time, and wavelength is the distance between two peaks. These two values are connected by the speed of the wave, which for light is a constant 300,000km/s, and are "inversely proportional". That means that light with a short wavelength will have a large (fast) frequency, and vice-versa.
For visible light - the electromagnetic radiation we see - the frequency is very fast, at around 500 trillion times per second!
There are many other flavours of electromagnetic radiation, that all differ by the frequency of the waves that they travel with. Radio waves, like the ones you pick up with your car stereo or your mobile phone, have much slower frequencies (between a few times a second to up to 300 billion times a second, which is still very fast!) Astronomers use radio telescopes (like the famous Parkes telescope) to pick up radio waves from distant galaxies.
The remnants of the Big Bang, known as the Cosmic Microwave Background, also emit at radio frequencies. Because these frequencies are so low, they not scattered by the atmosphere - allowing us to observe in the daytime!
The heat you feel when standing near a fire is also a form of electromagnetic radiation, known as "infrared light", which has frequencies between that of radio and visible light.
Astronomers use infrared light to look at the heat coming from distant stars, as well as interstellar dust. The recently launched James Webb Space Telescope is an infrared telescope, which is why its pictures look so different to the Hubble Space Telescope which uses visible light.
Finally, there are forms of electromagnetic radiation that have much higher frequencies than visible light, such as X-rays and Gamma rays, but that is a story for another time!
