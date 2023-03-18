I completely agree with former prime minister Paul Keating's description of Anthony Albanese's submarine announcement as the "worst international decision by an Australian Labor government since World War I".
Why do we need to spend billions of Australians' taxpayer funds on nuclear submarines? We are experiencing peace time in our region with no foreseeable direct threat to Australia.
And if there was, wouldn't our allies (especially the USA and UK) be there to help us anyway, with or without submarines?
This perceived notion that China poses a significant threat to Australia, and is the main reason we need these submarines, is absolute rubbish.
As Paul Keating has said, why would China want to threaten us? Why would they want to invade us?
And even if it did happen why is it that very expensive submarines would be our best deterrence and defence?
I am taking three deep breaths to control my fury at this policy announcement by the Labor government.
Bring back ScoMo. He knows how to cancel a submarine contract.
When responding to a question about a perceived Chinese military threat to Australia Richard Marles talked about maintaining the "global rules-based order".
Many interpret this as the desire by the US to preserve the economic, technical and political dominance it achieved after World War II in perpetuity.
This means that the rise of China can only be regarded as a military threat by the US and its allies.
We must put aside all the cant and hypocrisy and acknowledge China's right to a leading global position by virtue of its size, its population and its economic progress.
Well done, Albo. With your new nuclear subs deal you've even managed to out-stupid the Coalition.
ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel is quoted as saying motorists should rethink routes and travel times during the proposed road closures that will result from raising London Circuit. It is his government that needs a rethink about the extension of the tram that makes this process necessary.
There is an epidemic of cars parked on footpaths. Not a walk to my kids' school goes by without them being forced close to a busy road because some selfish person couldn't be bothered parking properly.
It's illegal and it's selfish. The government should enforce the parking rules.
The audacious The Canberra Times has published an April Fool's Day piece a fortnight early. "Lake Burley Griffin to Sydney commute moves closer" (canberratimes.com.au, March 16) has it all: two operators; multiple flights a day; the National Museum café as a departure lounge; in-flight nuts. It is all too much. I look forward to next year's.
Given the proposed acquisition of at least three Virginia-class submarines from the US we should be under no illusions about what they do.
In any broad conflict these boats are intended to hunt and kill an adversary's nuclear missile submarines.
We are now playing at the adults' table.
This comes with a very high degree of risk.
We may have little say or control over any escalation in a conflict in which we are involved.
This means we need to prepare ourselves in a fully transparent way to accept the possible costs and consequences of terrible events.
This is not a game.
