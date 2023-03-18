The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Paul Keating is right: claims China is a threat are a jingoistic beat up

By Letters to the Editor
March 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
China President Xi Jinping.

I completely agree with former prime minister Paul Keating's description of Anthony Albanese's submarine announcement as the "worst international decision by an Australian Labor government since World War I".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.