The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'We've never had this opportunity': ACT govt poised to take over AIS Arena operations

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The AIS Arena will reopen at the end of the year, but the operation plans may change. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government is poised to assume operational rights of the AIS Arena, giving them more flexibility and control over the largest indoor venue in the capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.