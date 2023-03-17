At least two homes have been destroyed in a fire north of Goulburn with up to 40 properties still deemed to be at risk.
Emergency services were expected to work into the night on Friday to contain the fire in the area of Curraweela, north of Taralga.
Firefighters planned to implement a backburn in the north east overnight, in the Wiarborough Nature Reserve. Nearby residents were warned they could see an increase in fire activity and smoke.
The emergency level has been downgraded to 'monitor conditions' but the fire was still out of control on Friday evening.
More than 2800 hectares had been burnt since the fire started on Thursday morning.
Greg Allan, NSW RFS spokesman, said fire crews had managed to maintain the fire to the Curraweela region. On Friday evening it was reportedly spreading in a north easterly direction.
Mr Allan said while the risk to surrounding towns remained low, whether there were likely to be additional evacuation orders was weather dependent.
"It will depend on whether there's any flare-ups or an increase in activity tomorrow," he said.
Temperatures in the Goulburn region are forecast to reach 33 degrees on Saturday and soar to 37 degrees on Sunday.
Winds west to north-westerly are predicted for both days.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised hot weather will impact much of southern Australia this weekend, as a cold front moves over southern Western Australia and into NSW.
The front is dragging down hot, dry and windy conditions which is causing temperatures to increase, the bureau said.
"Some locations in NSW on Sunday could exceed their maximum temperature record for the month of March, especially on and west of the ranges," the bureau said.
Melbourne is forecast to reach 37 degrees on Saturday, Sydney is forecast to reach 32 degrees on Sunday and western Sydney is forecast to reach 39 degrees on Sunday. It is expected to be 37 degrees in Canberra on Sunday.
"The hot, dry and windy weather is of concern to areas of inland NSW and Victoria, with many fires ongoing," the bureau says.
"Due to this, fires could become uncontrollable this weekend."
The advice to residents of Curraweela who have not evacuated is to seek shelter inside their homes.
An evacuation centre has been established at Crookwell Services Club and Traralga Showground has been opened for livestock and as an information centre.
NSW Department of Primary Industries and Local Land Services are in the region supporting fire-affected farmers and land managers with animal welfare and agriculture related issues.
Nichole Priest, incident controller from DPI, said assistance with animal assessment and veterinary treatment, emergency fodder, livestock euthanasia and burial was being offered.
Ms Priest urged people to heed the advice of the NSW RFS before attempting to make any assessments of fire damage to property or livestock.
"With conditions continuing to change it is important for everyone to be putting their own safety, and the safety of their families and communities first," she said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
