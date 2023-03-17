The Canberra Times
Homes lost in out-of-control Curraweela fire

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 4:25pm
A structure was destroyed north of Taralga Road during the Curraweela fire on Thursday. Picture by Adrian Muhlsimmer

At least two homes have been destroyed in a fire north of Goulburn with up to 40 properties still deemed to be at risk.

