The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

PBS Building debt rises to $40 million after first creditors' meeting

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated March 20 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PBS Building's debts rise as creditors come forward. Picture by Karleen Minney

Collapsed construction company PBS Building owes its creditors about $40 million, significantly more than initial investigations had revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.