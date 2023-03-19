Collapsed construction company PBS Building owes its creditors about $40 million, significantly more than initial investigations had revealed.
About 180 parties attended the company's first creditors' meeting, held in Canberra and online on Friday afternoon.
The 33-year-old construction business called in administrators for five of its companies, which operate in the ACT, NSW and Queensland, on Tuesday, March 7.
Initial investigations by administrators at RSM Australia identified the companies owed an estimated $25 million to more than 1000 secured and unsecured creditors.
However creditors were told on Friday the money owing had risen to about $40 million.
RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran said the amount would continue to change throughout the administration process.
"To date 374 claims have been lodged by creditors: 177 in the ACT, 131 in NSW and 66 in Queensland," he said.
"This number is also expected to rise and fall until the administrators are able to verify the claims."
PBS Building had been contracted to deliver 80 residential and commercial projects across three states at the time of the company's collapse.
Administrators later confirmed the construction company had 24 active projects at the date of their appointment, including 11 projects in the ACT, eight in NSW and five in Queensland.
The principals of seven of the 24 sites had taken steps to recommence work, creditors were told on Friday.
Mr Colbran said that included five in NSW, one in the ACT and one in Queensland.
"The 17 other projects that were also in various stages of construction are also advancing towards a resolution," he said.
The administrators said the remaining 56 projects that PBS Building companies were contracted to deliver had been completed and are in a defect liability period.
The company would not disclose the list of active projects when requested by The Canberra Times.
However, some of the ACT projects included the redevelopment of the Belconnen Fresh Food Markets, Doma's The Melrose residential complex in Woden and Stockland's The Parks, Red Hill.
PBS Building were also contracted to build 45 affordable townhouses in Ginninderry, a joint venture between the ACT government and Riverview Group.
RSM Australia will hold a second meeting in the coming weeks when creditors will determine the future of the companies.
Creditors will be asked to vote on whether to put the companies into liquidation or enter into a deed of company arrangement, a binding agreement between a company and creditors which details how the affairs and assets of the company will be dealt with.
RSM Australia is aiming to deliver a detailed report on the outcome of its investigations into the PBS Building companies by about mid-April, however this is subject to change.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
