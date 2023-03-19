The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: March 20, 1971

March 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: March 20, 1971

On this day in 1971, The Canberra Times reported on the annual cricket match between politicians and the Press Gallery. The prime minister features on the front page midway through his bowling action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.