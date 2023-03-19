Times Past: March 20, 1971

On this day in 1971, The Canberra Times reported on the annual cricket match between politicians and the Press Gallery. The prime minister features on the front page midway through his bowling action.
Up drove the big black car and out jumped the PM in a sports shirt, tans and sandshoes, jaunty as a cricket, if not a cricketer. The Prime Minister of Australia, William McMahon, became Bill McMahon, player in the annual match between politicians and their staff and members of the Press Gallery.
But he was still the politician. He shook every hand in reach, chucked the babies under the chin, chatted amiably with several of the women and smiled happily for the cameras.
He was then instructed in the rudiments of bowling. He admitted he had tried to get in a bit of practice at home with a squash ball but his wife had objected (hearsay evidence was that she said, "Good God, Bill, what are you doing?").
He then opened the bowling for the Politicians, five movie cameras and five still cameras, three dogs and the Gallery batsmen.
Whether because the field was so cluttered or because the bowler was the prime minister, the score advanced in gentle, dignified singles until the bowler retired with one over, no maiden, and no wickets for six runs.
Then there were more handshakes all round, some brow-mopping for the cameramen, a few quiet chats and he departed.
The Gallery then set about the limited-over chase after the Politicians' score of 175 (they claimed 177) but failed and the match ended with the Gallery 8/144 and the Politicians notching another win, which probably prove something about the power of the pen.
Best scores for the Politicians were Phil Davis 32, Sam Calder 26 and Michael MacKeller 25. Masters took 2/10 and Mungo MacCallum 1/9.
For the Gallery, Ian Dick was 34 not out and John Lombard made 13. Chipp took 3/23, Trevor Wright 2/3 and Phil Davis 1/4.
