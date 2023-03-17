The Canberra Times
Cost of living the govt's big challenge

By The Canberra Times
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
It is ironic that at the same time the government is embroiled in a debate over spending $368 billion on a fleet of nuclear submarines millions of Australians are struggling to keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, and the lights on.

