A lot has happened at Canberra United in the two weeks goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln was in camp with the Young Matildas.
Three points were deducted and Keeley Richards helped keep their finals dream alive in goals, with United posting a win and a draw in Lincoln's absence.
Lincoln was already motivated to get her starting spot back, but since the points deduction controversy, the 18-year-old is even more fired up to contribute to United's charge to the top four.
"We've got something to prove," Lincoln said ahead of their pivotal clash against fourth-placed Melbourne Victory at McKellar Park on Saturday.
"We're always hungry, but especially after everything that's happened we're super excited to get out there and really push to make the finals."
Lincoln said United have embraced the underdog tag after many wrote them off earlier in the season following back-to-back 5-0 defeats in January.
"We're really looking forward to showing that we deserve to be there and especially send a message to Victory that we're on your heels and we're coming for you," she said.
The last game Lincoln played she kept a clean sheet in United's 3-0 win over the Wanderers, and her experience with the Young Matildas has only sharpened her skills.
Australia advanced to the second round of the AFC Under-20 Asian Cup qualifiers with a 13-0 win over Guam and 7-0 victory over Kyrgyz Republic. Lincoln is hoping her performance has convinced Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich to pick her.
"The camp was a great experience," Lincoln said.
"Any chance I have to put on that green and gold jersey, I try my best every single time.
"Hopefully I'll get some game time against Victory, but whatever the coach decides, I'll support the team."
Melanie Dinjaski
