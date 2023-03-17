Weston Creek Molonglo have claimed the upper hand in the Cricket ACT Douglas Cup grand final with a dominant bowling performance on day one of the match.
Captain John Rogers won the toss and sent Queanbeyan into bat at Phillip Oval and the move quickly paid dividends.
Djali Bloomfield dismissed openers Nic Broes and Harry O'Rourke early, with wickets falling at regular intervals.
Raakin Rahman offered stern resistance before he was run out for 49, with James Dimarhos reaching 41 before Queanbeyan were bowled out for 228 late on Friday afternoon.
Bloomfield finished with outstanding figures of 3-20, while Joe Slater and Blake Faunce each claimed two wickets.
Weston Creek Molonglo openers Amit Sharma and Robert Trickett survived a tricky over to start the second innings before stumps were called at 0-1.
