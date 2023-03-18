Vinnies is hoping to help vulnerable people in the Canberra community, one can at a time.
The simple idea is the basis for the Caring for Canberra campaign launched on Friday by the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn.
With the ACT Container Deposit Scheme, the campaign aims to reduce waste while raising funds for Vinnies.
Businesses of all sizes, schools and community organisations are being asked to collect eligible cartons, cans and bottles.
They then sign up for an account with ReCollect, a recycling pick-up service, that will also provide bins.
Then, each week, ReCollect will pick up the eligible bottles and cans collected in their bins and 10 cents per container will be donated to Vinnies.
Just 1000 returned containers would give Vinnies enough to pay for an essentials pack to give to someone sleeping rough.
St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn director of special works Stuart Davis-Meehan said he was optimistic the campaign could make a difference.
"We're always hopeful with these kind of programs," he said.
"We think Canberrans are really open to the whole circular economy and recycling and we're really hopeful a whole range of organisations, schools and so on, take it on. But it's an unknown, we keep our fingers crossed."
Mr Davis-Meehan said any funds raised would be put to Vinnies good works.
"We're just finding an enormous increase in the demand for assistance," he said.
"With the cost of living increases, there's a need for assistance with food, with petrol, everything. It's just hitting people really hard at the moment."
Businesses and groups that have already signed up to the local scheme included the Crowne Plaza Hotel, National Convention Centre Canberra, Locale Pizzeria, Fox and Bow cafe and Daramalan College.
National Convention Centre Canberra general manager Stephen Wood said being part of the Vinnies campaign aligned with the core values of the business.
"One is managing a safe business and the others are having a positive impact on the community in which we work and then reducing our impact on the environment. So this program really speaks to two of those core elements of how we run a business," he said.
Mr Wood said it was easy as a business to be a part of the Caring for Canberra program.
"Absolutely," he said. "It doesn't take at all take a large amount of work for us to engage in this. It's fantastic."
Daramalan College, meanwhile, had been a "proud supporter" of original the St Vincent de Paul Container Deposit Scheme since it began in 2018, and was looking forward to being part of the revamped system.
The school's environment group facilitator Caitlin Semmler said encouraging students to recycle was one of the sustainability practices at Daramalan College.
"By having the blue St Vincent de Paul bins on the playground for students to recycle their drink containers, we are achieving this, but also providing funds to assist St Vincent de Paul with the vital work they do in our local community supporting the most vulnerable," she said.
To be part of the Caring for Canberra can campaign, sign up to ReCollect by clicking or touching here.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra.
