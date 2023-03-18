The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn issues calls for cans, bottles

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinnies director of special works Stuart Davis-Meehan (second from right) launches the Caring for Canberra campaign with (L-R) Daramalan College environment group facilitator Caitlin Semmler, Crown Plaza business development manager Rachel Swain and National Convention Centre general manager Stephen Wood. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Vinnies is hoping to help vulnerable people in the Canberra community, one can at a time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.