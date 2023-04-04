The Canberra Times
Cameron Crombie makes a radical change in pursuit of Paralympic Games dream

By Jackson Brimble
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 4:00pm
Cameron Crombie is hoping to make his Paralympic debut in Paris. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Cameron Crombie's last roll of the dice to become a Paralympian is raising more than a few eyebrows - because the world shot put champion is making a radical switch to long jump.

