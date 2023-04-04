Cameron Crombie's last roll of the dice to become a Paralympian is raising more than a few eyebrows - because the world shot put champion is making a radical switch to long jump.
The 37-year-old admits he is running out of time to achieve his dream of competing at the Paralympic Games.
Shot put hasn't been a part of the Paralympics in Crombie's F38 classification since 2012. A switch to javelin saw him miss qualification by less than a metre in javelin on two occasions.
So now Crombie, the reigning F38 shot put world title holder, has decided to try his hand at an entirely new event in a bid to realise a dream at the 2024 Paris Games.
Crombie is adamant that he can compete with the world's best despite only having picked up long jump six months ago - so much so that he is targeting a podium finish in Paris.
MORE SPORT
"The one thing on the bucket list I haven't ticked is that appearance at a Paralympics, so the goal for me is to be on the podium in 2024," Crombie said.
"With the amount of time I've got available and all the other things going on in my life if I wasn't believing that I can get on the podium in a couple years' time, it wouldn't be worth all the effort.
"Even though long jump is a completely different sport to shot put, a lot of the strengths and the conditioning things that we're working on with shot put are helping with my long jump.
"Looking at the clock, if I want to make the Paralympics I've got probably one last shot at it.
"I'll go to Paris in 2023 to the world champs for both long jump and shot put to see how we go, and probably ramp up the long jump and turn the dial down on shot put for the last couple of years I think."
Crombie is training for up to 20 hours a week as he tries to master a new discipline.
As if his hands weren't already full, the father to five-month-old son Lewis and three-year-old daughter Lola is also running a new renovation and modifications business and volunteering as a firefighter.
"It's been a challenge, my coach [Matt Beckenham] jokingly said to me the other day: 'How long has it been since you were thriving rather than just surviving?'," Crombie said.
"That's what it feels like at the moment."
Crombie will look to compete in both long jump and shot put at the world para athletics championships in July.
