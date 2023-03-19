The University of Canberra hasn't spoken to the NBL yet, but vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon says they're open to discussing taking on the Canberra Cannons 2.0.
Canberra is already abuzz with expansion news, after The Canberra Times revealed the capital would be the home of one of two new A-League Men teams from the 2024-25 season.
Meanwhile, there's been work bubbling along in the background for a Canberra NBL team as well - turning back the clock to 2003 when the Cannons last graced NBL courts.
The university already owns the licence for WNBL powerhouse Canberra Capitals.
They received funding in last year's federal budget for a feasibility study on creating a hybrid basketball stadium that could convert from a show-court stadium into a community facility.
Nixon said it would ideally seat 5000-7000 people and would help them expand their ability to host live music as well.
There's been rumours swirling the ACT that UC were now looking to add an NBL side to their tenants, who also included Super Rugby team ACT Brumbies.
But Nixon said they hadn't had discussions with the NBL, who previously told The Canberra Times they wanted to replicate what they did with the Tasmanian JackJumpers in Canberra.
"I'm aware that there's discussions around the Canberra Cannons ... at this point we're not in those conversations," Nixon said.
"But it would be very shortsighted not to think about where we can find sponsorship for women's basketball, how we can raise it's profile and where we can partner that will allow a more significant impact in the sport area here in Canberra.
"Always open to those conversations. Absolutely."
The NBL said the Cannons 2.0 could be up and running in less than two years, but they've called on the ACT government to fund a $50 million redevelopment of the AIS Arena.
The arena's currently undergoing a $15 million upgrade to bring its safety standards up to scratch, having been closed since the start of the pandemic.
It's hoped to be back online by the end of the year.
The university could be another option to house an NBL arena - given they're already looking to build a basketball stadium.
But Nixon said a stadium fit for the NBL would be a completely different story to their current plans.
"You can see that the synergy's there if we're going to build something that supports the Caps, but I don't know if you've seen what they've done down with the JackJumpers in Tasmania - that's a quite significantly larger proposition than we would have for sports hub 2," he said.
"So it requires a different level of investment and different partnerships and we haven't had those conversations.
"Our thing is always going to be balancing our commitment to the Caps and community sport."
The new basketball stadium, which will be a training and playing base for the Capitals, was part of UC's second phase of their sports hub.
The first phase included the Brumbies' home, while the original plans for stage two also housed a soccer stadium that could potentially be the home base for A-League Women side Canberra United.
United already train on campus, but the proposed Home of Football at Throsby was meant to become their home.
But building costs have seen the bill blow out to almost $50 million, leaving a $15 million shortfall from the current ACT government and Capital Football funding.
They need federal government assistance to complete the project in its original form.
Nixon said a soccer stadium wasn't part of their current plans, which were solely for the basketball arena.
But it's believed UC will meet with the Australian Professional Leagues - who run the A-Leagues - at the end of March.
The university is one of five locations that will be part of a submission Canberra A-League bid leader Michael Caggiano will hand in to the APL on Monday as a possible training base for the new club.
Throsby, the AIS, McKellar Park and Viking Park were the other four.
"That's not part of our short-to-medium-term plans. What we really need to do is complete the sports-hub-two piece," Nixon said.
"That's a really significant engagement with government and if we're able to navigate that and get the investment from federal government, and have a conversation subsequently with the ACT government and ourselves - because we'll have to commit financially - that would be a huge proposition, certainly in excess of $100 million.
"Any further conversations would also probably sit in what are the other facilities that are being made available or are proposed within Canberra and where we fit in that space.
"But I'm certainly open to those. We're just focused at this moment in time on getting this sports hub two done."
