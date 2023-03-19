The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

University of Canberra open to taking on NBL Canberra Cannons licence

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 19 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Canberra vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon is open to the possibility of taking on the Canberra Cannons. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The University of Canberra hasn't spoken to the NBL yet, but vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon says they're open to discussing taking on the Canberra Cannons 2.0.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.