Weston Creek Molonglo on verge of Douglas Cup win

Weston Creek Molonglo are on the verge of winning the Cricket ACT Douglas Cup grand final after battling past Queanbeyan's first-innings score.
They fought their way to 8-287 by stumps at Phillip Oval on Saturday - giving them a lead of 59 with two wickets still in hand.
Queanbeyan now has try and win the game outright on the final day on Sunday, with the Creekers to claim the title if they don't.
Weston Creek opening pairing Amit Sharma and Robert Trickett set the tone early with the pairing finishing up their time at the crease with 52 runs between them.
Captain John Rogers led by example managing a half century in just 47 balls in an impressive batting stint for the skipper, but the perfectionist had still hoped for more.
"If you look at that in isolation you'd be pretty happy with it, but unfortunately probably not a great time to get out, so I'll take the good with the bad," Rogers said.
Blue Bags' Kai Brunker then dismissed Joshua Myburgh and Jordan Willoughby to stall Weston Creek at 6-197.
Blake Faunce starred for Weston Creek and finished the day with an unbeaten 74.
Kai Brunker kept Queanbeyan in the fight claiming the most wickets finishing his bowling for the day with 4-96 off 30 overs - including picking up Sam Manton for a duck.
Rogers was looking to grind Queanbeyan down on the third-and-final day, keen to bat for as long as he can on Sunday.
"I'm really happy that we've gotten ourselves into the position that we have but it's only two thirds of the way through," he said.
This puts Weston Creek in good position for the final day of the grand final, needing an enormous effort from Queanbeyan to steal the win.
But Queanbeyan skipper Dean Solway was confident his side could do exactly that if they put the Weston Creek batters away early on the final day.
"Our spinners did give them some grief today, I'm hoping we can get a small lead, get them out first thing tomorrow and maybe put them under some pressure," Solway said.
