ACT Magistrates Court grants accused stalker bail over alleged spying, assaults

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:10am, first published 5:30am
A jealous husband allegedly exercised "an extreme level of control" over his wife by spying on the woman before accosting her at work and attacking her in front of their infant child.

