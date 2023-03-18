The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies soar in high-scoring victory over Moana Pasifika

By Cameron Mee
Updated March 18 2023 - 10:46pm, first published 10:30pm
Corey Toole in full flight is a sight to behold on the rugby field. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has made it his mission to develop an entertaining style of footy and the side delivered on Saturday night.

