ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has made it his mission to develop an entertaining style of footy and the side delivered on Saturday night.
The hosts played an expansive brand of rugby and threw the ball around the park in search of space to attack in the 62-36 victory over Moana Pasifika.
Moana came to the party with an attacking mindset of their own and the teams combined to score 14 tries and 98 points in a high-octane affair.
While the Brumbies will look to tighten up their defence in the coming weeks, Larkham and assistant coach Rod Seib have the team's attack firing on all cylinders and it's hoped fans will come flocking back to Canberra Stadium as the season progresses.
Moana Pasfikia's attacking structure provided a unique challenge for the Brumbies to tackle on Saturday night.
With big bodies and a willingness to keep the ball alive, ACT had to work hard to slow their opponents before they ultimately ran out of puff in the final 20 minutes.
The Brumbies will travel to Christchurch next week to face the Canterbury Crusaders and they will have to tighten up aspects of their defence to come away with the victory.
The Crusaders will not run out of steam in the final 20 minutes and are a well-oiled machine in attack. Larkham's side is currently 4-0, but they will need to produce their best performance of the season if they are to come away with the win.
"We've got to be on our game next week," Larkham said.
"They're dangerous across the park, they've got a 9-10 combination, dangerous through the forwards with their ball carry, their set piece is outstanding, their kicking game can get you into a bit of trouble as well."
While the Canberra fans were well and truly behind their team on Saturday night, there was a special cheer reserved for a former Brumbies captain.
Christian Lealiifano returned to the ACT to face the Brumbies for the first time and he was warmly received by the fans.
While the result was not to be, the Pasifika skipper said it was an emotional evening.
"It was really special, overwhelming, the love and support from the Canberra community and the Brumbies," Lealiifano said. "You leave Brumbies and they say 'once a Brumby, always a Brumby' and I definitely felt that love.
"It was overwhelming, I'm truly humbled by the support and tonight was really something special. We're disappointed with the result but we tested one of the best teams in the comp so we've got something to be proud of and we'll keep working."
Did we just see Canberra Stadium's first streaker in almost 20 years?
Maybe it was something in the air on a warm and still autumn night. The tries were flowing for both teams, the rugby was pretty good and ... we may have just witnessed a rarity in Canberra sport. A streaker!
The ACT Brumbies' win against Moana Pasifika had just about everything you could want as a fan. Long-range tries, wingers flying down the sideline and forwards bashing into each other in a 14-try epic.
But the most shocking scene came with about 15 minutes to go and just as the Brumbies scored a sneaky try in the corner to wrestle momentum away from the visitors.
While most were watching the relay of Ryan Lonergan's quick tap to figure out how he set up Andy Muirhead in the corner, a fan somehow snuck on to the field and made a dash for the corner.
He made it to the south-west corner, where he spotted a gap in the gate and a sole security guard.
In true Rob Valetini style, the maniac in white put the foot down and ran straight at the guard.
The guard stood his ground, took down the pitch invader who was then ejected alongside another person in the crowd.
We reckon it was the first streaker at Canberra Stadium in 15 or 20 years and kudos to security, who knew exactly what to do and got him off the field in no time. In fact, the guard at the gate should be rewarded with the best hit of the week.
Who says rugby is boring?
