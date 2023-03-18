ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has praised his reserves for taking control of the match late in Saturday's clash with Moana Pasifika.
The contest was evenly poised at the 52-minute mark, the visitors scoring to take a 36-34 lead over the Brumbies.
Larkham turned to his bench immediately after the try, first injecting a new front row before introducing halves Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni into the game.
Ben O'Donnell came on shortly after, with Charlie Cale and Jack Wright also handed Super Rugby debuts throughout the second half.
The introduction of the substitutes swung the game in the Brumbies favour, with Larkham's side scoring four unanswered tries to run away with a 62-36 victory.
Lonergan in particular was superb in his 50th appearance for the team, while Debreczeni crossed for a crucial try and played a role in numerous others.
"There was a turning point when our reserves came on," Larkham said. "Front-row wise and then Jack and Ryan came on 50-odd minutes into the game and we had done a lot of hard work up until that point.
"It was tit-for-tat and we'd probably by that stage started to break down Moana. Those guys came on and added some impact, there's no doubt about that.
"Ryan's 50-22 and then Jack's try, good control at the back end of the game, some of the kicking there as well from both of them.
"When you highlight those two, you've got to highlight all the reserves that came on the field. Charlie Cale for his first cap, Jack Wright did an amazing job for his first cap as well and Ryan had his 50th game tonight.
"The front rowers that came on, Ben O'Donnell, I thought was a standout as well when he got his hands on the ball and defensively.
"That's what we're looking for every week. Sometimes games don't go the way you want them to go, but you stick in there and then you're looking for a bit of impact from the guys coming off the bench and we found that."
Saturday's match was an entertaining contest, the 7011 fans at Canberra Stadium getting their money's worth as both teams looked to throw the ball around.
The clash ultimately finished with 98 points and 14 tries and was one of the highest scoring in recent memory.
Moana Pasifika upset the Brumbies in Auckland last season and they arrived in Canberra determined to repeat the dose on Saturday night.
The visitors jumped out to an early 14-3 lead before the hosts crossed for three-straight tries of their own.
The teams went tit-for-tat until Debreczeni scored in the 58th minute and the Brumbies never lost control from that point.
Moana coach Aaron Mauger said there were a lot of positives to take out of the match but was disappointed his team faded in the final 20 minutes.
"A constant work on for us is stretching our capacity so we can stay in those moments, especially when things get tough," Mauger said. "A bit of it is mentality as well, actually stepping up in those moments and continuing to be brave.
"Be brave and walk towards those moments rather than step back and this guy [Christian Lealiifano] is the epitome of bravery and courage and when things got tough he's putting his body on the line inspiring the people around him.
"When we've got 15 guys doing that for 80 minutes we can beat anybody. That's the challenge, doing it for 80 minutes."
Saturday night was special for a number of occasions, with Lealiifano returning to Canberra for the first time.
The former Brumbies skipper played a key role in Moana's fast start and did all he could to keep the team in the contest.
While they have lost their first four matches of the season, Pasifika have pushed some of the top teams in the competition and there is hope a win is just around the corner.
Lealiifano has taken on a mentoring role for his young teammates and is confident the players are learning with every game.
"It felt like home," Lealiifano said. "It was just like running around, the fans weren't booing, which was helpful. I was just focusing on contributing to my team.
"I'm more overwhelmed by the love and care that everyone showed to myself. It inspired me, motivated me to understand the impact I have to go out there and have fun and play footy."
ACT BRUMBIES 62 (Luke Reimer 2, Andy Muirhead 2, Pete Samu, Tamati Tua, Jack Debreczeni, Ben O'Donnell, Corey Toole tries, Noah Lolesio 3 conversions, 1 penalty goal, Ryan Lonergan 4 conversions) bt MOANA PASIFIKA 36 (Alamanda Motuga 2, Miracle Faiilagi, Lotu Inisi, Samiuela Moli tries, Christian Lealiifano 4 conversions, 1 penalty goal). Crowd 7011 at Canberra Stadium.
