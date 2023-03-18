A public appeal has been made for information on the whereabouts of Amy Armriding, a 30-year-old woman missing since Saturday morning.
Police say they hold serious concerns for Ms Armriding's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her.
Ms Armriding is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 167-centimetres tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and of medium build.
She has several identifiable tattoos on her body. They include words on her right arm, letters on her right wrist, a storm trooper on her left arm and a serotonin molecule on her left wrist.
Ms Armriding has not been seen or heard from since 8.30am on Saturday morning and was last seen in Ngunnawal.
She is believed to have access to a motor vehicle, a black Hyundai hatchback with dog stickers on the boot and the registration YOW.98M.
Police have urged anyone who might have information that could assist them in locating Ms Armriding to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
