More than 20 new dwellings have replaced several ageing public housing properties in Dickson, bringing the ACT government closer to its public-housing provision target.
The mix of two-bedroom townhouses and four-bedroom units have been built to provide homes for several families on Canberra's public housing waiting list, which at last count showed thousands were in need.
Built to meet seven-star energy-efficiency standards ahead of a national minimum being introduced in May, the new homes will replace six public housing properties built in the 1960s.
The ACT government committed to delivering 1400 new homes between 2019 to 2024 by redeveloping around 300 sites to deliver 700 new homes, building around 420 new homes on purchased vacant land and buying around 140 homes.
Despite construction timeframes blowing out from an average of 12 months to 18 months in the last financial year, the ACT government says it is still committed to its target.
Housing Minister Yvette Berry said renewal of older public housing is critical to ensure the government can provide appropriate housing for more people in need.
"These 21 modern, energy-efficient properties have replaced six ageing public housing properties and are ready to welcome new tenants and families most in need of housing support," she said.
All the new units and townhouses are built to ensure they can be easily adapted to meet changing accessibility needs and support tenants to remain at home as they grow older, the government says.
"The homes are well located close to schools, shops and medical services, and public transport options including light rail," it said in a statement.
"With close to 400 homes already delivered under the government's commitment and more than 700 underway in design or construction, today's announcement is another step towards providing more people in need with public housing that is safe, secure and appropriate for tenants' needs.
"Another milestone has been reached in the ACT government's public housing renewal program."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
