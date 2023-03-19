The Canberra Times
Dickson public housing project adds 21 new dwellings

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
March 20 2023 - 5:30am
More than 20 new dwellings have replaced several ageing public housing properties in Dickson, bringing the ACT government closer to its public-housing provision target.

