The hero of the heat is Abdou Darboe.
As temperatures soared towards a record for March, he was on the banks of Lake Burley Griffin working out.
"It's really hard when it's too hot but if you have some goals you have to reach those goals, and you have to keep going," he said between skipping and press-ups.
"When you feel tired or thirsty, you have to think about something else, and this will make your mind stronger."
He arrived from Italy eight months ago. He says Australia is hotter than Italy: "Really, really hot because in Italy it's humid and here it's dry. And the sun is going to burn your skin and you should use cream to protect yourself."
But he's only experienced the miserable summer so far - and the hot autumn. I wonder what he'll think of winter.
Sunday's temperature was nudging the all-time record for March and the hottest day in the summer that has just ended.
The Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting a high of 37 degrees in the ACT for Sunday afternoon. It said the record for the territory was 37.5 at Canberra airport on March 13, 1998.
The hottest actual day this past summer was on February 18 when 36.1 degrees was recorded at Canberra airport, according to the bureau.
But that was very much the exception.
"Both maximum and minimum temperatures were below average during summer," the bureau said.
Sunday's forecast is just one degree above that hottest day in summer.
The maximum for an average summer day was 26, recorded at the monitoring station at Canberra airport - way below Sunday's scorcher.
Sunday's heat was enough to keep the usual crowds away from the central basin on Lake Burley Griffin. It's true there was a "fun" run for charity but the usual swarms of speed cyclists weren't there in the same numbers. People walking dogs kept searching for shade and water. The lake itself has large amounts of green algae.
The ACT emergency services upgraded the Fire Danger Rating from "moderate" to "high" (be ready to act).
Across the border in New South Wales, there was a total fire ban. The Googong foreshore was closed to the public.
Relief is near. Temperatures are set to drop from Monday, according to the weather bureau. The mercury is forecast to be in the low 20s, with rain from Tuesday.
A bit like summer, really. While temperatures were low over the summer, rain was heavy. Here's the bureau's summary:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
