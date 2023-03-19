Djali Bloomfield's teammates reckon he will get some mileage out of this yarn.
Probably a good thing, too, because if this is the end of the road for the Weston Creek Molonglo quick and batter John Rogers, there could be no better way to finish.
Weston Creek Molonglo have claimed the Douglas Cup, winning Cricket ACT's two-day title with a dominant first innings result against Queanbeyan at Phillip Oval on Sunday.
They arrived on day three with one hand already placed on the Douglas Cup - and Rogers' grip on the silverware would only get tighter when his side's tail wagged.
Emerging leg-spinner Blake Faunce scored 78 and Bloomfield added 48 from No.11 - cashing in on the competition's biggest stage to set a new top score, and the second-highest by a No.11 in Douglas Cup grand final history.
Creek added 99 for the final two wickets to post 364 in reply to Queanbeyan's 228. The Bluebags finished on 7-133 in the second innings when the captains shook hands.
"I think Djali's highest score ever was 43, so he beat his best score today which was pretty impressive. I'm sure he'll be telling that story for a few years," Creek batter Robbie Trickett grinned.
"Every year is different because you have a bit of player turnover. Last year there was no two-day comp, and we were pretty average, really, in the Twenty20s and one-dayers this year, so to win the two-day competition means a fair bit.
"John and Djali aren't getting any younger, so whether that's it for them or they go again, you never know."
Queanbeyan held on for as long as they could. Nic Broes and Harry O'Rourke strode to the crease for the second innings with their side 136 runs in arrears. The goal was simple: run it down and set a total to give yourselves a fighting chance late on day three.
But as the run rate rose, the wickets fell.
Dean Solway top-scored with 35, but resistance proved futile. Joe Slater took a five-wicket haul and Faunce was crowned player of the match with the Greg Irvine Medal.
"To win that after a big year for him is pretty special. Greg Irvine is a great of the club, so for [Faunce] to win that medal is pretty big for him," Trickett said.
"This is probably his fourth year of first grade and his batting and bowling now is crucial to our team. For him to perform all year has been incredible.
"We went past them seven down, and to put another 130 on that was pretty important because they're a very good team.
"Even at lunch when they were going pretty hard with the bat, we thought we'd have to come out pretty well after lunch. To only be 60 behind at lunch with Tyler [Van Luin] and Deano batting, they're two very good players, so we had a chat at lunch to make sure we were still focused on the ball, otherwise it could have gone anywhere.
"It was a pretty tense two-and-a-half days, playing against Queanbeyan was always going to be a great battle. They've obviously been a great team this year and for the past 10 years, really, so we knew it was going to be a good game."
AT A GLANCE
Cricket ACT Douglas Cup grand final: WESTON CREEK MOLONGLO 364 (Blake Faunce 78, John Rogers 50; Kai Brunker 5-131, Guy Gillespie 1-35) bt QUEANBEYAN 228 and 7-133 (Dean Solway 35, Mikey McNamara 21; Joe Slater 5-66, Djali Bloomfield 2-63) at Phillip Oval.
