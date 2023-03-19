Besides nearly 17,000 kilometres of ocean and three continents between them, very little separates Canberra's clay at Lyenham and the iconic courts of Roland Garros.
That's how good the orange dust surface is in the capital, and it's proving to be the perfect tune-up for Australian stars vying to boost their ranking at back-to-back ITF events here.
Priscilla Hon, ranked 189th in the world, and Olivia Gadecki, ranked 144th, are two such players outside the top 104 in the world that automatically qualify for grand slams.
But their performances in the Canberra Claycourt International #1 that wrapped on Sunday, and the second tournament starting this week - simply called Canberra Claycourt International #2 - could catapult them within striking distance of the French Open without needing to go through the gruelling qualifying stages.
Hon triumphed in the women's final in searing heat on Sunday. Meanwhile Australia's Marc Polmans beat Japan's Tatsuma Ito in the men's final, 6-0, 4-6, 6-4.
As the third seed Hon defeated fellow Queenslander and top seed Gadecki 3-6, 6-2, 4-6 to win about $13,000 in prizemoney and importantly lift her ranking.
Making up the necessary ranking points to get straight into the main draw at Roland Garros is a tougher ask for Hon than Gadecki at this stage.
She has a more realistic eye on climbing into the Wimbledon frame, but was impressed by Canberra's clay courts.
"I'm in qualifying for the French already, but my goal is to get into the main draw at Wimby, giving myself more time and not putting too much pressure on," Hon said.
"I haven't had the best start to the year so to win is a huge bonus.
"It's amazing we get these back-to-back events in our own backyard, so we don't always have to go overseas.
"They are really great clay courts to be honest. There's rarely a bad bounce on them."
Tennis ACT chief executive Kim Kachel said the courts are regarded the best in the nation, and will be "invaluable" for players before the clay season overseas.
"It's European clay courts. We've got a groundskeeper here Kal Liiband that's the best in Australia," Kachel said.
"The preparation that goes into them, and the hours behind the scenes is phenomenal. He's out here 5:36am before the day's play... they really do take a lot of time, effort and energy and he treats them like his children."
Hon and Gadecki will reset and go again in the ITF Canberra Claycourt International #2 starting Tuesday and concluding on March 26.
