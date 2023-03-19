The Canberra Times

Is what used to make us laugh not funny anymore?

By Megan Doherty
Updated March 19 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 4:35pm
D-Generation was good, back in the day. Picture supplied

The Canberra Comedy Festival is in full swing, so that got me thinking, what made you laugh as a kid? And what makes you laugh now? And how much of what once made you laugh would now be judged as terribly politically incorrect? As far as my childhood went, probably most of it. LOL.

