Much later came Chris Lilley. We know he's now on the nose but the man is brilliant. Summer Heights High, as they might say on D-Gen, was champagne comedy. It gave us the egomaniacal Mr G, the narcissist school girl Ja'mie and the beautiful, underestimated Jonah Takalua. Lilley got into trouble for Jonah, as if that one character represented a whole ethnicity, but has there ever been such a heartbreaking portrayal in a comedy? I dare you not to cry as Leon tries to save Jonah from being ejected from Gumnut Cottage. Where was the outcry about Lilley's portrayal of the monster that was Ja'mie? Outraged Spoilt Rich Schoolgirls Unite! Granted, Lunatics was dire, but hardly worth cancelling someone. Kath and Kim is fantastic but it makes fun of white bogans. So. No cancelling there.