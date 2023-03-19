The Canberra Times
Adam Bandt eyes Labor support for 'right to disconnect', to introduce private members' bill

Karen Barlow
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:57am, first published 5:30am
Greens leader Adam Bandt. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Greens leader Adam Bandt is not waiting for Labor's second tranche of workplace reforms and - eyeing ALP support - is pressing ahead with his party's key IR demand of a legislated "right to disconnect".

