The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Molonglo submits development application for Dairy Road residential plans

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the Dairy Road residential development. Picture supplied

Canberra developer Molonglo has scaled back its residential plans for Dairy Road, removing two apartment buildings from its proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.