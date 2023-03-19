Two tahini products sold in the ACT have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
CeresOrganics' organic hulled tahini and organic unhulled tahini were recalled by the company on Friday.
Both products are in 300g jars, Food Standards Australia New Zealand said.
"The recall is due to potential microbial (salmonella) contamination," the regulatory body said.
"Food products contaminated with salmonella may cause illness if consumed."
Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. Rarely, it can lead to dehydration and death.
The sesame seed paste is sold in the ACT from independent retailers, they said.
It is made in Turkey.
Sammi Shaanxi Cold Noodle, which is sold at ACT Asian supermarkets, is also under recall.
"Any consumers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed," Food Standards Australia New Zealand said.
One litre JS Health x Inside Out Almond Milk and Oat Milk, which is sold nationwide at Woolworths, has been recalled due to missing storage instructions. The product needs to be kept refrigerated.
Calbee Harvest Snaps Vegemite, sold at Coles, has also been recalled because people with gluten allergies or intolerance may experience a reaction.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There are more recalled products sold in NSW, which may include Queanbeyan, Googong, Yass and Goulburn areas.
Counter Culture Eirinn Irish Cream Stout was recalled because of an undeclared allergen, which is milk.
Nakula Plant Based Probiotic Coconut Yoghurt Natural also contains milk, an undeclared allergen.
Smithy's Dry Lager has been recalled due to an undeclared level of alcohol.
For a full list of recalled products in Australia, please check the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
