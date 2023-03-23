The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from March 25, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Events

Toni Jordan will discuss her novel, Prettier If She Smiled More, at Muse on April 2. Picture by Tania Jovanovic

March 26: A Brush with Poetry: Hear contemporary and traditional voices at Binalong Arts Group's open mic event. Café on Queen, 15 Queen Street, Binalong. 1.30pm for 2pm. Text 0401 289 178 for info or to book your place in the room. Donations appreciated. All welcome.

