March 26: A Brush with Poetry: Hear contemporary and traditional voices at Binalong Arts Group's open mic event. Café on Queen, 15 Queen Street, Binalong. 1.30pm for 2pm. Text 0401 289 178 for info or to book your place in the room. Donations appreciated. All welcome.
March 26: At Muse at 3pm, Chris Wallace, author of Political Lives: Australian prime ministers and their biographers, will be in conversation with political journalist Tom McIlroy. Tickets: $10 (entry only) or $45 (includes a discounted copy of the book). See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 28: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, MacArthur award-winning inventor and engineer Saul Griffith will be in conversation with Emma Aisbett on his new Quarterly Essay, The Wires That Bind. Electrification and community renewal, a compelling vision of green energy at a local level. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
March 29: At 5.30pm in the National Library of Australia theatre and online, historian Allen Mawer will discuss his new book, East by West: The New Navigation of Ferdinand Magellan, with Dr Martin Woods. $10 Friends/$15 non-members. See: nla.gov.au.
March 29: At Muse at 6.30pm, OzLit Book Club will be reading Hankari Chandran's Song of the Sun God, a tale of war, migration and family. See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 30: The Book Cow presents An Evening with Belinda Jeffery at 6pm at Winning Appliances, 80 Giles Street, Kingston, where she will discuss her book In Belinda's Kitchen and you can taste some of her dishes. See: bookcow.com.au.
March 31: Woden Seniors' Big Book Fair will be held on March 31 and April 1 and 2 at the Woden Seniors' Club, Corinna Street, Woden, from 10am to 4pm daily with books, DVDs, CDs, games and more. Some collectors items will be for sale at the President's Table; and beautiful watercolour paintings produced by the Woden Seniors art group will also be available.
April 2: At Muse at 3pm, Toni Jordan will discuss her novel Prettier If She Smiled More, about a woman's personal and professional problems. Tickets $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 3: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Brendan McCaffrie, Michelle Grattan and Chris Wallace will be in conversation on their edited book, The Morrison Government. Governing through crisis, 2019-2022, at Kambri Cultural Centre's cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 11: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Pip Williams will be in conversation with Karen Viggers on Williams' new novel, The Bookbinder of Jericho, set in the same Oxford world as her international bestseller The Dictionary of Lost Words. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 16: At Muse at 3pm, Meanjin editor Esther Anatolitis will be in conversation with Amy Remeikis and Ben Eltham about Eltham's new Meanjin essay on Scott Morrison, A Miracle Corrupted. $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 30: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 2pm, a panel of archivists, librarians and curators will reveal some of the intriguing women whose stories can be found within the collections and discuss what they do to safeguard these stories. Entry by gold coin donation. Bookings: nla.gov.au.
April 30: At Muse at 3pm, Michael Pascoe will discuss with Laura Tingle his memoir, The Summertime of Our Dreams, about a longtime friendship and terminal illness. See: musecanberra.com.au.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am the Book Cow, at 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
The remaining Tough Guy Book Club Canberra meetings for the first half of 2023 are as follows (all on Wednesdays): April 5, May 3 and June 7. The club meets from 7pm to 9.30pm at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett - phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.