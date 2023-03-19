The Canberra Times
Laura Peel wins World Cup event, but Danielle Scott wins Crystal Globe

Updated March 20 2023 - 11:59am, first published 10:58am
Danielle Scott has joined a long list of Australian women to win the World Cup aerial skiing title. (AP PHOTO)

Danielle Scott has claimed her first overall World Cup title and countrywoman Laura Peel won the World Cup meet in Kazakhstan on another banner day for Australia's dominant women's aerial skiing squad.

