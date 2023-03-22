Kirstie Rea was in the first graduating class of the Glass Workshop at the Canberra School of Art (now Australian National University School of Art & Design) and went on to become the first artistic director at the Canberra Glassworks. Rea will open the solo exhibition Breath/e at Bungendore's Suki & Hugh Gallery on Saturday March 25 - drinks with the artist will be from 3pm to 5pm. It will showcase works that have just returned to Australia from Toyama, Japan, as well as new pieces, including Rea's signature folded glass work. This exhibition explores themes consistent in Rea's oeuvre such as immersion in landscape and observation of place. Through this work, Rea seeks to find her place in nature and questions her relationship to it. The exhibition is on until April 30. See: sukihugh.com.au.
Barbara Kane and Helen Thompson present an exhibition at Bungendore Fine Arts that runs from April 1 to 30. Kane's art showcases a collection of different subjects, mediums and techniques. She gets her inspiration from around her, including beautiful skies, flowers, landscapes and family pets. Thompson has always admired the huge rock gardens of succulents, paper daisies and wandering roses which her mother managed to keep healthy despite intense heat and drought. Helen has inherited her keen interest in gardening now in the cooler climate of Murrumbateman. For more information, visit bungendorefineart.com.au.
The Canberra Comedy Festival finishes this weekend with plenty of shows on offer. You might catch the multimedia madness of The Umbilical Brothers, the sketches and songs of Andrew Hansen and the sliding-door stories of Michelle Brasier. Or perhaps you could try the comedy of Cal Wilson and Peter Helliar or the after-hours surprises at the Festival Club. See: canberracomedyfestival.com.au.
Also part of the Canberra Comedy Festival is this production of Romeo and Juliet - with a difference. The classic tragedy of young love will be presented with one of the actors genuinely inebriated - and likely to become more so during the course of the show. You might have a plastered Paris or a tipply Tybalt. What could possibly go wrong? The Street Theatre, Saturday March 25 at 8.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
At the Canberra Theatre on Tuesday March 28 at 7.30pm is this all new show featuring the amazing hand-to-hand balancing act seen on Australia's Got Talent performed by the Ramadhani Brothers. It combines the very best talent from nine African countries including Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania with contortion, acrobatics, traditional dance, live music, pan spinning and more. For more information, visit canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
This play by the Oscar-winning writer of the film Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney, tells the story of Pharus Young, who wants to be the best choir leader in the 50-year history of Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. Threaded throughout are soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on Saturday April 1 at 2 and 7pm and Sunday April 2 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra Repertory Society presents A.R. Gurney's two-character play in which childhood friends Andy and Melissa's decades-long relationship is told through the letters they write to each other. It's on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) on Saturday March 25 at 2pm and 7.30pm and Sunday March 26 at 2pm. See: canberrarep.org.au.
This show, featuring Ensemble Offspring's trio of clarinet, percussion and piano, is a mix of chamber pieces with jazz and folk influences including Karen Tanaka's thrillingly fast Techno Etudes. It's on at Street 3, The Street Theatre, on Wednesday March 29 at 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
At the Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (the B) on Saturday March 25 at 7pm, pianist Konstantin Shamray will perform a program opening with Beethoven's "Moonlight" sonata and pieces by Chopin, Debussy, Rachmaninov and Liszt. See: theq.net.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
