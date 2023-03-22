Kirstie Rea was in the first graduating class of the Glass Workshop at the Canberra School of Art (now Australian National University School of Art & Design) and went on to become the first artistic director at the Canberra Glassworks. Rea will open the solo exhibition Breath/e at Bungendore's Suki & Hugh Gallery on Saturday March 25 - drinks with the artist will be from 3pm to 5pm. It will showcase works that have just returned to Australia from Toyama, Japan, as well as new pieces, including Rea's signature folded glass work. This exhibition explores themes consistent in Rea's oeuvre such as immersion in landscape and observation of place. Through this work, Rea seeks to find her place in nature and questions her relationship to it. The exhibition is on until April 30. See: sukihugh.com.au.