NRL: Canberra Raiders' Josh Papali'i confident of Newcastle Knights return

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i is confident of being fit to face Newcastle. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

In a massive boost for the Canberra Raiders, Josh Papali'i is confident he'll be fit to face the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

