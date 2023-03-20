A legend of the game has urged Netball Australia and Super Netball teams not to ignore the AIS Arena when it reopens later this year.
"It should definitely be a priority," Australian Diamonds great and former GWS Giants netball star Caitlin Bassett told The Canberra Times.
"There's been some amazing netball games down there in the past and it would be really great for teams like the Giants to embrace that and use it as a home away from home for them."
Bassett played in the green and gold and for the Giants at the AIS Arena on many occasions, and said it was a "fantastic venue".
But with no elite netball played in Canberra since the AIS Arena's closure in 2020, fans and up-and-coming players are being left behind.
"Having ACT athletes get access to high-level female athletes, is really important," Bassett said ahead of her visit to Canberra on Friday for the ACT Women in Sport and Leadership Brunch.
"Every time that we've gone down there fans have gone crazy. It's special, because it's not every day they get to see us."
The Giants previously had a deal with the ACT government to play games at AIS Arena before it was closed indefinitely due to safety concerns, and then the pandemic saw it used as a mass vaccination facility.
When the venue reopens this year with fire safety and air condition improvements completed as part of a $15 million in funding injection from the federal government, there are hopes netball will finally return to Canberra.
Bassett said the impact of such a return would be hugely beneficial to the sport in the region.
"I was actually having this conversation with a fan recently and she was saying how disappointed she was that there weren't games at Canberra," Bassett said.
"It sucks because the ACT does miss out. You're the capital but you're not getting access to everything that some of the major cities have - so I think it would be great to have more games down there.
"Sometimes for young fans to have an interaction with an elite athlete is what motivates them to go on with the sport and if there are other sports to see there, then some are going to choose different sports to play because they've got more access.
"It shouldn't mean that a player from Canberra can't make the Australian team or can't make a Super Netball team. It can just make it that much harder for them to be seen and get to that next level."
Bassett is looking forward to sharing her experience as one of the best netballers Australia has ever produced at the ACT Women in Sport and Leadership Brunch at the Canberra Tennis Centre.
Currently working as a commentator and Cricket NSW development manager after retiring from netball last year, Bassett wants to see women continue to challenge for leadership positions, especially in sport at board level or in high-performance areas which is still very "male-dominated".
"I'm just excited about meeting other female leaders both in sport and business, celebrate their achievements and have a discussion about female leadership," Basset said.
"I was really lucky across my career to have some amazing mentors and female role models to look up to and I really want to encourage other females that they can do it, too.
"We have this huge imposter syndrome at times as women. We go, 'Oh, I can do nine out of those 10 things on a job application, but because I can't do 10 out of 10 things, I'm not going to apply'.
"But just giving women the confidence to take opportunities, really put your hand up and share your experience is such a powerful thing."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
