The ACT government needs to crackdown on a vaping loophole to protect the health of young people, Cancer Council says.
It comes as ANU researchers found vaping can cause poisoning, seizures and loss of consciousness.
The study, which was published in the Medical Journal of Australia, also found young people who vape are three times more likely to smoke regular cigarettes.
E-cigarettes with nicotine are being sold as nicotine-free, Chair of Cancer Council's Public Health Committee Anita Dessaix said.
"In most states and territories, it is still legal to sell apparent non-nicotine containing e-cigarettes. And so those are those products that aren't labelled as containing nicotine or they claim to be nicotine-free," she said.
"But when they are seized and tested by authorities, they are in fact found to contain nicotine.
"It's the combination of retailers who know they're doing the wrong thing, and flouting the law, and then we've got this loophole that exists in many states and territories across Australia."
Western Australia is the only jurisdiction to have banned the sale of both types of e-cigarettes without a prescription.
Authorities also need the "manpower and have the remit to be able to enforce those rules," Ms Dessaix said.
"So, making sure that they have the ability to be able to go into commercial retailers and check are they or are they not doing the right thing?"
Because vapes and e-cigarettes have only been popular in Australia for about ten to fifteen years, there is limited research on their long-term health effects, Ms Dessaix said.
However, e-cigarettes contain "a complex cocktail of chemicals", said lead author Professor Emily Banks from the ANU National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health.
"People using vapes are inhaling a complex cocktail of chemicals. While we know about some of the risks of vaping, the review found that the effects of e-cigarettes on major health conditions like cancer and cardiovascular disease, are unknown," she said.
Dr Banks supports Cancer Council's calls for a prescription model for e-cigarettes.
"Recent evidence shows increasing vaping, especially in children and adolescents, even though it is illegal except on prescription," she said.
"Almost all e-cigarettes deliver nicotine, which is extremely addictive. Addiction is common in people using vapes and young people are especially vulnerable to addiction, as their brains are still developing.
"Addiction is a serious health issue and people addicted to vapes are going through repeated cycles of withdrawal, irritability, feeling bad and craving, until they vape to feel normal again.
About 14 per cent of children aged 12 to 17 had used an e-cigarette in 2019, the Alcohol and Drug Foundation said.
About 12 per cent of the students reported buying an e-cigarette themselves, while 63 per cent said they got their last one from a friend.
One-in-five non-smokers aged between 18 and 24 have also tried an e-cigarette, the foundation said.
In November 2022, the ACT government strengthened regulation of e-cigarettes.
This included banning the sale of vapes through vending machines and allowing stronger compliance testing to stop underage sales.
At the time, Minister for Health Rachel Stephen-Smith said:
"Reducing supply is a critical component of minimising harm. Through these legal changes, ACT government officials will have the ability to check if e-cigarettes are being sold to minors and to remove the ability for sale through vending machines."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
