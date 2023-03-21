Ian says: "I first heard of the neighbourhood city when Plan Melbourne was released in 2014 by the evil genius known as Denis Napthine. Copies of this document are still circulating if you know where to look (the Planning section of the Victorian government website). Back then Melbourne was going to be divided into 20-minute neighbourhoods, but clearly the noose is being tightened to 15 minutes by Daniel Andrews. That these two social engineers are from both the Liberal and Labor parties just goes to show that they are working to a common hidden agenda. Luckily I escaped the Melbourne suburbs five years ago for regional NSW, where we are well served by a number of fruit loop candidates in the forthcoming state election. I now have the freedom to drive for 40 to 45 minutes to the nearest hospital or shopping centre and it only takes the ambulance an hour to get here."