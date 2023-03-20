The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only

Nationals' Nichole Overall makes final pitch for seat of Monaro in NSW election

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
March 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nationals candidate for Monaro is tough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.