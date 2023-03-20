Dual occupancy won't solve the affordable housing crisis

I agree with Andrew Barr that Canberra has a desperate shortage of affordable accommodation, but I am unsure if his suggestion of more dual occupancies in inner suburbs will solve the problem.
We have many examples in Campbell of how they work in practice.
In one section of Jacka Crescent, three homes were demolished at various times and replaced with townhouses, three each on two blocks and four on the third.
The most recent sale of one of those townhouses was for $3 million. In Creswell Street, a Mr Fluffy home was replaced with two substantial homes, each of which would have a very high value.
It seems developers will not pay millions for a block of land and then build a $250,000 modest home of the type that Andrew Barr is suggesting.
Developers would be salivating at the thought of more dual occupancies in popular suburbs, but to build McMansions, not affordable accommodation. You only build $250,000 homes on cheap blocks of land, which are scarce in the ACT and unknown in the inner suburbs.
Simon Bradshaw used the Titanic metaphor ("We're sailing towards catastrophe, but we can still turn this ship around", canberratimes.com.au, March 20) in describing how we must change direction in order to avert dangerous climate change.
He says the AR6 Synthesis Report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which will be out this week, will be an SOS "sent just in time to get the ship on a safer heading". Let us hope so.
What is concerning is the absence of discussion about the possibility of a catastrophic future in the lead up to the NSW state election.
There is a legitimate focus on housing, education and health but all these fade into insignificance alongside the much more pressing issue of climate. Last weekend's heatwave that saw towns in mid-NSW reaching 40 degrees (in mid-March!) should be a reminder that we are sailing into dangerous waters.
I totally support Martin Miller (Letters, March 18) re the madness of the mid-March closure of Canberra's outdoor pools.
I also want to know why the Phillip pool has not reopened. The Phillip site is zoned for a 50-metre pool. We expect and require our government to uphold the legal requirements of this site.
Our community needs this for our physical health. So do a wide range of groups, including young families and teenagers.
It would be a place to congregate, exercise and relax that is close to public transport. As the towers continue to be built in this area, we need open green spaces to meet one another.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr's signalling of government interest in supporting program funding for a new Canberra theatre is really great news.
Arts decision-makers have too rarely understood that, in addition to building the stadium, you must support the team; in addition to building the playhouse, you must support the players.
It is time The Australia Council and the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework started taking the ACT seriously. The ACT is the only jurisdiction omitted from National Performing Arts Partnership Framework funding.
Limiting new program funding only to new works - an area in which The Street Theatre already does a lot of innovative work - will not secure Canberra as a national cultural centre.
There is a need - nationwide - to recognise independent and mid-sized companies such as that which created homegrown musical The Dismissal are rich incubation hubs for creativity and employment. Funding large halls for imported solo performances is no equivalent.
If Paul Keating was a Chinese national living in China, I wonder how long he would last if he gave a public "spray" to his leader.
Of course, none of it would be shown, or reported on, but I assume he would quietly disappear never to be seen or heard from again?
The permanent members of the UN Security Council - all nuclear powers - recently felt the need to make a reassuring joint declaration that a war involving nuclear weapons "cannot be won and must never be fought".
But now we suddenly have pundits predicting a war between the US and China? What has changed? Certainly not the power of nuclear weapons.
With the planned purchase of nuclear-powered submarines, Australia has made itself a target in an unthinkable war. The deal was been done over our heads, with no debate in Parliament.
The press is full of excitement. China has become a threat to us, and we must seek security in military alliances and weaponry. The Canberra Times coverage has been more measured than others with editorials pointing out the folly of becoming involved in an unthinkable nuclear war.
The puzzling thing is that these expensive submarines would be quite useless in any modern war. They would have been formidable during World War II but that was before nuclear weapons.
I have a question that I believe needs to asked of the Minister for Defence.
I believe the RAN over the last few years has been unable to fully man its six Collins Class Submarines. In fact, I understand that only three of them could be manned simultaneously.
I understand a Virginia submarine's crew is significantly larger than that of a Collins. So how is the Navy going to man the up to eight new submarines?
You cannot simply post any sailor, or officer for that matter, into a position on a submarine. Submariners are a special breed, with rare talents and particular characteristics.
I would be grateful if the Minister for Defence could explain how this potential problem will be resolved.
All I can say is Albanese and the other Australian politicians (including Joe Hockey) are complete fools by spending $368 billion to buy some nuclear submarines which we won't get for years.
With the great length of the Australian coastline, how are subs going to be of any use at any particular time? They are constantly underwater and may have radar but are useless when on the surface.
The most logical, cheapest and certainly the most effective way to cover our great country is to build and deploy drones from many bases throughout the country. That way, the whole country can be covered instead of a very small area of our coast.
Politicians should remember it is not their money they are wasting, it is the taxpayer's. Bloody fools.
I'm 84, Australian-born, wanting this country to project its own values and independence, and wanting to be proud of it doing so. Alas, our political "leaders" have dashed that, servilely following the US along its military focused international path.
The 2022 Coalition electoral rout, plus a reduced ALP vote, revealed a clear voter desire for change. But the ALP have endorsed the Coalition's pessimistic "war is just around the corner" pre-election policy. What hold does the US have over Australian politicians?
Next election I can see the ALP losing votes, particularly if some ALP members uncomfortable with AUKUS are prepared to publicly air their concerns and split with Albanese. This may result in a hung Parliament.
If that forces a proper parliamentary debate on AUKUS, I'm all for it.
Former PM Paul Keating says "defence has overtaken foreign policy".
But it takes takes two to tango. Diplomatic overtures by Australian ministers and officials were, until very recently, ignored by their Chinese counterparts. What is his proposal for the resumption of normal diplomatic relations?
Why have we got such high prices in our op shops? Originally the low prices allowed for a high turnover of stock which, let's face it, was all donated to support the needy.
But now an old blanket is $35, worn-out trainers are $25, and even an empty jam jar is $2. The shops are bulging with masses of unsold stock filling all the new shelving.
It seems our charity shops have chosen to re-invent themselves as retro-boutiques with prices to match. Please can we return to the older-style op shops that we all loved and which worked so well for the community.
Why on earth would the mint "water down" the purity of its gold bars with traces of silver?
Re Pools must go green (Letters, March 16). My father taught me to swim at the local pool. He warned me never to wee in the pool or the water around me would go bright green and everyone would know what I had done.
War is a slippery slope. Whatever human rights we still have will be the first casualty.
So now the PM and the Opposition Leader have confirmed it: the lunatics really are in charge of the asylum.
I have no appetite for living under Chinese rule. However, the AUKUS madness will deliver us that result with certainty.
We should chill out, abandon AUKUS, make less noise and try to fit into our region a little better.
I have always had respect for Mr Keating however I think he still lives in the past. I wholeheartedly and unequivocally support Albo's decision with regards to the nuclear subs.
Is there a pronunciation guide at the ABC which bids reporters (mainly) to pronounce Canberra as "Kenbra"? It is an abomination.
"Submarine Rotational Forces West". That's the meaning of AUKUS. The US wants a base for its nuclear submarines in Western Australia - HMAS Stirling.
It appears to me the best response to Russia's attacks on US drones in international air space is for the Americans to gift Ukraine 10 battle tanks for each drone that is attacked.
I wouldn't dismiss too casually the Taiwanese armed forces' capacity to give invading Chinese a hard time, John Sandilands.
About 60 years ago we and the USA were beaten by people who wore pyjamas into battle and whose supplies were transported on bicycles.
At last some good news in the paper. Good luck to the winegrowers hoping for a bumper crop. I'm looking forward to trying out the results.
Matthew Higgins's (Letters, March 20) comparison of Paul Keating's takedown of the subs deal with Shakespeare's tragedy of King Lear is a bit awkward.
It was the murderer Macbeth who said that life is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
