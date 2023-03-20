A 41-year-old man has been arrested by federal police following a joint investigation into war crime allegations by Australian Defence Force personnel during the Afghanistan war.
Australian Federal Police said the man, who will appear in a NSW local court on Monday afternoon, is alleged to have murdered an Afghan man while deployed to the country.
The arrest marks the first in relation to the "credible" findings of war crimes as revealed in the 2020 Brereton report.
READ MORE:
Justice Paul Brereton's four-year enquiry revealed credible evidence that 25 special forces personnel were involved in the unlawful killing of 39 individuals, mostly prisoners, farmers and civilians.
The Office of Special Investigations was established in late 2020 to begin its investigations into the alleged war crimes.
More to come.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.