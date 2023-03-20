Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury, and Federal Member for Fenner, Dr Andrew Leigh stated that Labor campaigned for making the increase during the pandemic permanent and took the credit for the $6/day permanent increase that remained once the supplement was rolled back, because of the pressure Labor applied to the Coalition at the time. Maybe that's true, I'm not in the inner circle, but one thing I do know for sure is the 3.7 per cent increase under the Labor government in line with the CPI taking effect this week is nothing to be particularly proud of. That extra $1.77/day for people under 60 is going to go about as far as the 63c/day energy supplement.